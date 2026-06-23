FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT” or the "Company") (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 107,807,656 Common Shares, representing approximately 98.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the nominees listed in FLINT's management information circular dated May 7, 2026 were elected as directors of FLINT to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee # % # % Barry Card 107,782,079 99.98 % 24,536 0.02 % H. Fraser Clarke 107,782,075 99.98 % 24,540 0.02 % Katrisha Gibson 107,784,179 99.98 % 22,436 0.02 % Karl Johannson 104,988,662 97.39 % 2,817,953 2.61 % Dean T. MacDonald 107,782,075 99.98 % 24,540 0.02 % Sean D. McMaster 107,782,079 99.98 % 24,536 0.02 %

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as FLINT’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 107,806,304 99.999 % 1,350 0.001 %

APPROVAL OF THE OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

FLINT’s Omnibus Incentive plan was approved, pursuant to which FLINT may grant options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 107,767,737 99.96 % 38,878 0.04 %

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact: