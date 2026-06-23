Prison Fellowship Responds to Supreme Court Ruling in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, issued a statement today following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections and Public Safety.

The case involved Damon Landor, a devout Rastafarian incarcerated in Louisiana, whose religiously significant dreadlocks were shaved by prison officials despite prior court precedent recognizing protections for religious exercise under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA). The Court held that monetary damages are not available against state officials in their personal capacities for such violations, unless those individuals have voluntarily and knowingly consented to answer private suits under the statute.

“At Prison Fellowship, we advocated for the passage of RLUIPA because we believe human dignity is central to how any justice system should operate,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “When that dignity is violated, especially in matters of religious beliefs, it raises serious concerns about how we treat incarcerated individuals and whether their fundamental identity is being honored. We’re disappointed by the Court’s decision because the justice system must protect the worth and liberties of every individual, including those in prison.”

“Strong legal protections only matter if they can be meaningfully enforced,” said Scott Peyton, senior director of advocacy at Prison Fellowship. “Without accountability measures, there is a risk that legal protections for incarcerated individuals become less effective in practice, even when those protections are established in law.”

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy, and hope in our culture.