For the Second Consecutive Year, National Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating its sustained commitment to workplace excellence, National Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. The back-to-back recognition reflects the organization's continued success in cultivating a positive, people-first culture across its expanding network of providers and support teams nationwide.

The prestigious certification is based entirely on employee feedback regarding their workplace experience, leadership, culture, and overall satisfaction. Earning the recognition for a second year reflects Breathe Free's ongoing investment in creating an environment where employees can thrive professionally while making a meaningful impact on patients' lives.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people. From our physicians and advanced practice providers to our call center teams, administrators, and support staff, every person plays an important role in fulfilling our mission. Building a great organization starts with creating an environment where talented people can do meaningful work, grow professionally, and genuinely enjoy being part of the team."

— Matt Ghanem, Chairman

“One of the things that makes Breathe Free special is the alignment between our culture and our mission. When employees feel supported, respected, and equipped to succeed, patients benefit as well. This recognition validates the hard work happening across our organization and inspires us to continue raising the bar.”

— Manish Khanna, MD, Chief Medical Director

"At Breathe Free, we believe great patient experiences begin with great employee experiences. We work hard to create an environment where people feel valued, supported, and connected to a meaningful purpose. Earning this recognition for a second consecutive year reinforces our commitment to building a culture where our teams can grow, succeed, and make a difference every day."

— Taylor Borane, Chief Executive Officer

"Culture and operations are deeply connected. When our teams have the tools, support, and resources they need to succeed, they are able to deliver an exceptional experience for both patients and colleagues. This recognition reflects the consistency, professionalism, and teamwork that takes place across our organization every day."

— Todd Tomlinson, Chief Operating Officer

National Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers supports patients through a growing network of ENT, sinus, and allergy centers across the United States and continues to expand access to specialized care while maintaining a strong focus on employee engagement, professional development, collaboration, and patient-centered care.

The organization thanks its employees across the country for their dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence, which made this recognition possible.

About National Breathe Free

National Breathe Free is a clinically-led network of ENT, sinus, and allergy centers across the United States. Focused on minimally invasive, long-lasting solutions such as Balloon Sinuplasty and advanced allergy treatments, the organization empowers local physicians to deliver exceptional patient care while actively investing in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.nationalbreathefree.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is a recognized leader in workplace culture and employee experience, helping organizations create environments where employees feel supported, valued, and engaged. Through employee-driven research and workplace assessments, the organization highlights companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering positive, high-performing cultures. For more information, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/.







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