Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

 | Source: Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”) (TSXV: FCA.U) (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to report that, at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust.

In addition, all other items, including the appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan, were also approved, details of which are contained in the meeting materials filed by the Trust on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
 
Sandy PoklarMordechai Roth
President & Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221(416) 635-0221
 
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
 
Braden Rosner  
Director, Investor Relations  
(416) 635-0221 
 

GlobeNewswire

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