MiniLuxe Expands Dallas Presence with Grand Opening of New Lakewood Studio

Boston, MA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. ("MiniLuxe" or the "Company"), a purpose-driven beauty and self-care brand redefining the nail and waxing experience through clean products, ethical and empowering employment practices, and elevated service standards is pleased to announce the opening of its newest studio in the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

The Lakewood MiniLuxe studio represents another important milestone in MiniLuxe’s continued expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth market, which includes acquisitions. Last year, MiniLuxe acquired a former nail salon in the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas and spent months undergoing a complete transformation of the space and training of the team according to MiniLuxe standards.

Located in the heart of Lakewood, a highly engaged neighborhood community of Dallas, the studio combines MiniLuxe’s signature focus on exceptional service, industry-pioneering hygiene and clean practices, proprietary better-for-you products, and modern esthetic design. The Lakewood location is being overseen by the team’s long-standing Regional Operating Partner, Kayleigh Se and brings additional local market leadership from Leslie Concors, a Dallas-based MiniLuxe joint venture partner.

"Lakewood is exactly the type of community where the MiniLuxe brand thrives—an active, engaged neighborhood that values quality, wellness, and connection," said Anthony (Tony) Tjan, Founder and CEO of MiniLuxe. "We're excited to continue growing our presence in Dallas and to partner with Leslie and Kayleigh, whose operational excellence and local market knowledge make them ideal leaders for this studio."

A longtime MiniLuxe client and accomplished entrepreneur, Leslie Concors brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling consumer businesses, recruiting top talent, and leading growth initiatives for private equity-backed companies. Her partnership with MiniLuxe reflects the Company's commitment to combine local expertise with the systems, and brand standards of a national platform.

"MiniLuxe has always stood out to me as a brand that delivers exceptional experiences while creating meaningful opportunities for the people behind the services," said Leslie Concors, Joint Venture Operator of MiniLuxe Lakewood. "After years of being a client myself, I'm thrilled to bring MiniLuxe to the Lakewood community and help build a studio that becomes part of the neighborhood fabric. We look forward to welcoming guests and creating a destination for self-care, connection, and community."

The MiniLuxe Lakewood studio opening reflects MiniLuxe's broader growth strategy, which includes a combination of company-owned studios, joint ventures, acquisitions, and future franchise opportunities. Across all growth channels, MiniLuxe remains focused on investing in exceptional operators and beauty professionals who deliver the Company's distinctive client experience.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe Holding Corp. is a Boston-based lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform transforming the fragmented beauty and self-care industry through its premium service brand, proprietary products, and operating platform. For more than 15 years, MiniLuxe has delivered high-quality nail care, waxing, and esthetic services through a growing network of company-owned, joint venture, and partner-operated studios, completing more than 5 million services to date.

The Company is recognized for its elevated service experience, rigorous hygiene standards, non-toxic products, modern studio design, and commitment to socially responsible labor practices. MiniLuxe's differentiated model is designed to create better outcomes for both clients and beauty professionals through career development, economic mobility, equity participation, and future ownership opportunities.

MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through a multi-pronged growth strategy that includes new studio development, franchising, and the acquisition and conversion of existing nail salons. By combining a trusted consumer brand, proprietary products, operating expertise, and technology-enabled systems, the Company offers entrepreneurs and operators the opportunity to partner with a proven platform while preserving a strong focus on talent development and service excellence.

Through its growing studio network and product portfolio, MiniLuxe seeks to build the leading trusted brand in beauty and self-care while generating long-term value for clients, talent, and shareholders.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Investor Relations

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@MiniLuxe.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial outlook and anticipated events or results of the Company and may include information regarding the Company’s financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, acquisition prospects and plans, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company’s expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “prospects”, “strategy”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filing statement dated November 9, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on the Company’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Those factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite a careful process to prepare and review forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company bases its forward-looking information on assumptions that it believes were reasonable when made, which include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the Company’s future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, execution of the Company’s business strategy, there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environments, future levels of indebtedness and current economic conditions remaining unchanged, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made). Any forward-looking statement that is made in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement.