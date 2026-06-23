Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2026 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as Globex directors in a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Jack Stoch 14,162,565 99.63 53,000 0.37 Dianne Stoch 14,150,554 99.54 65,010 0.46 Chris Bryan 13,718,106 96.50 497,458 3.50 Ian Atkinson 11,155,880 78.48 3,059,684 21.52 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 13,718,046 96.50 497,518 3.50 Total shares voted: 14,393,753

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also re-appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Globex’s auditor, and adopted, by a vote of 93.17% of all votes cast, a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the management information circular of the Corporation dated May 11, 2026, approving an amendment to the 2006 Stock Option Plan of the Corporation so as to increase by 2,500,000 the number of shares that may be issued thereunder, as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., CEO and Executive Chairman of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

CEO and Executive Chairman

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



