INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gildan Activewear Inc. - GIL

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gildan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report questioning Gildan’s organic growth and sales practices. Among other things, the short report alleged that the Company’s organic growth has been negative for years, with Gildan using financial engineering to obscure the decline.

On this news, Gildan’s stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 18.7%, to close at $50.34 per share on June 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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