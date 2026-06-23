Zealthy Expands Online Access to Ozempic Evaluations and Insurance Support for Eligible Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zealthy, a telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers, announced today the expansion of its online program designed to help eligible adults with type 2 diabetes explore Ozempic treatment options through remote medical evaluations, insurance coordination, prescription management, and ongoing provider support. The program enables qualified patients to complete assessments from home while receiving guidance on medication eligibility, coverage requirements, and treatment management.

GLP-1s from Zealthy.

Ozempic has become one of the most recognized prescription medications in the United States. Although many people associate it with weight loss, Ozempic was developed primarily to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Zealthy offers an online healthcare program through which eligible patients can consult a licensed medical provider, discuss GLP-1 treatment options, and potentially receive a prescription for Ozempic. The company can also help patients determine whether their insurance covers the medication.

This creates a more convenient alternative to scheduling repeated in-person appointments—but it does not mean everyone who joins Zealthy will qualify for Ozempic.

Here is what prospective patients should know about getting Ozempic through Zealthy, including how the process works, what it may cost, and how Ozempic differs from weight-loss medications such as Wegovy.

Zealthy and Ozempic at a Glance

Zealthy’s online program offers:

A medical assessment completed from home

Access to licensed healthcare providers

Ozempic prescriptions when clinically appropriate

Insurance and prior-authorization assistance

Ongoing provider messaging and prescription management

Weight-loss coaching through eligible programs

Alternative medication options if Ozempic is not appropriate or covered

Zealthy’s standard weight-loss membership is currently advertised at $39 for the first month and $135 per month afterward. Medication is usually billed separately unless the patient enrolls in a plan that specifically includes medication.

Click here to save $96 on your first month of Zealthy’s weight-loss program >>>

What Exactly Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription medication containing semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

The injectable version is taken once per week and is FDA-approved for adults with type 2 diabetes to:

Improve blood sugar when combined with diet and exercise

Reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death in adults who also have known heart disease

Reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults who also have chronic kidney disease

Ozempic is not FDA-approved as a weight-loss medication. However, weight reduction occurred in many of its diabetes clinical trials.

For patients specifically seeking an FDA-approved chronic weight-management medication, a provider may consider Wegovy. Wegovy also contains semaglutide, but it uses a different dosing schedule and is approved for different purposes.

Is Zealthy a Pharmacy?

No. Zealthy is a telehealth platform, not the manufacturer of Ozempic and not itself a dispensing pharmacy.

The platform facilitates medical evaluations and connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals. When medication is prescribed, the prescription is sent to an appropriate pharmacy for dispensing.

This distinction is important because joining Zealthy does not automatically include an Ozempic prescription. The provider must first decide whether the medication is medically appropriate based on the patient’s health history, current medications, diagnosis, treatment goals, and potential risks.

How Getting Ozempic Through Zealthy Works

The Zealthy process is designed to take place primarily online.

1. Complete a Medical Intake

The first step is an online questionnaire covering topics such as:

Current height and weight

Type 2 diabetes history

Recent blood sugar or A1C measurements

Current prescriptions

Previous GLP-1 use

Kidney, gallbladder, and pancreatic conditions

Personal and family medical history

Treatment goals

Patients must provide accurate information because it will be used by the medical provider to evaluate treatment eligibility.

2. Receive a Clinical Review

A licensed provider reviews the patient’s responses and determines whether additional information, laboratory testing, or a virtual appointment is needed.

Ozempic may be considered for an adult with type 2 diabetes, but it will not be the right choice for every patient. Depending on the patient’s circumstances, the provider may discuss Ozempic, Wegovy, another diabetes medication, another weight-management medication, or a non-GLP-1 option.

3. Check Insurance Coverage

When Ozempic is prescribed, Zealthy’s coordination team may work with the patient and insurer to determine coverage and complete prior-authorization requests.

Zealthy advertises that some qualifying patients may obtain medications such as Ozempic for approximately $25 per month after insurance. This is a potential insured price—not a guaranteed price for every member.

Insurance plans may review whether the patient has type 2 diabetes, whether other treatments have been attempted, and whether Ozempic is included on the plan’s drug formulary. A plan may deny coverage when Ozempic is requested solely for weight loss.

4. Fill the Prescription

Once approved, the prescription can be sent to a participating local or mail-order pharmacy.

The patient then continues treatment under provider supervision. Through Zealthy’s platform, members may be able to ask questions, report side effects, request refills, and discuss whether dosage adjustments are appropriate.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost Through Zealthy?

The total expense can involve two different charges:

Zealthy Membership

Zealthy currently lists its weight-loss membership at:

$39 for the introductory month

$135 per month after the introductory period

This fee pays for access to program services. It does not necessarily cover the medication dispensed by the pharmacy.

Ozempic Prescription

What the patient pays for Ozempic depends on insurance coverage, pharmacy benefits, dosage, deductible status, and savings-program eligibility.

Patients should therefore ask for both numbers:

The recurring Zealthy membership fee The separate pharmacy cost for Ozempic

A low introductory membership price should not be interpreted as the total price of treatment.

Ozempic Pricing With Insurance

Commercial insurance may cover Ozempic for patients who meet the plan’s type 2 diabetes requirements.

Patients with coverage may pay a fixed copay or coinsurance amount. Manufacturer savings may further reduce the cost for certain commercially insured patients, but eligibility restrictions apply.

Zealthy’s coordinators may assist with the paperwork, but Zealthy cannot guarantee that an insurer will approve the prescription. Coverage decisions are ultimately controlled by the insurance plan.

Patients enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or another government-funded program may not qualify for the same manufacturer savings offers available to commercially insured patients.

Ozempic Pricing Without Insurance

Novo Nordisk currently offers a self-pay program for eligible patients.

As of June 15, 2026, patients new to the Ozempic savings offer may pay $199 per monthly fill for the first two eligible fills of the 0.25-milligram or 0.5-milligram product. That limited-time offer is scheduled to end on June 30, 2026.

After the introductory offer, current self-pay pricing is listed at:

$349 per month for eligible 0.25-, 0.5-, or 1-milligram Ozempic pens

$499 per month for the 2-milligram Ozempic pen

Eligibility conditions and other restrictions apply, and Novo Nordisk can change or discontinue the program.

The Zealthy membership cost may be charged in addition to these self-pay medication prices.

What if Insurance Refuses to Cover Ozempic?

An insurance denial does not necessarily end the treatment discussion.

Depending on the reason for the denial, Zealthy’s team may be able to:

Submit additional prior-authorization information

Help the patient understand the insurer’s criteria

Discuss whether an appeal is appropriate

Check whether another medication is covered

Explore a manufacturer self-pay program

Discuss compounded semaglutide when clinically appropriate

Zealthy currently promotes compounded semaglutide from approximately $151 per month under eligible multi-month purchasing arrangements. Compounded medication and Ozempic are not interchangeable products, even though both may contain semaglutide.

Ozempic vs. Compounded Semaglutide

Patients should understand the difference before choosing a self-pay alternative.

Ozempic

Ozempic is an FDA-approved branded product manufactured by Novo Nordisk. Its ingredients, dosage strengths, delivery system, manufacturing process, labeling, and clinical evidence have been reviewed as part of the FDA approval process.

Compounded Semaglutide

Compounded semaglutide is prepared by a compounding pharmacy for an individual patient under a prescription. Compounded drugs are not individually FDA-approved or reviewed in the same way as Ozempic.

A lower-cost compounded option should not be advertised as “generic Ozempic.” There is no standard FDA-approved generic version of the Ozempic injectable pen.

Patients considering compounded treatment should confirm:

The name and location of the dispensing pharmacy

The precise form of semaglutide being used

The concentration and dosing instructions

Whether supplies and shipping are included

Whether pricing changes at higher doses

Why the provider believes compounded medication is appropriate

Ozempic vs. Wegovy

Ozempic and Wegovy both contain semaglutide, but they are different branded medications with different FDA-approved indications and dosing.

Ozempic is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes and certain related cardiovascular and kidney risks.

Wegovy is FDA-approved for chronic weight management in eligible patients and uses a higher maintenance dose than injectable Ozempic.

A person interested in weight loss should not assume that Ozempic is automatically the best semaglutide option. The appropriate treatment depends on the patient’s diagnosis, insurance coverage, health history, treatment goals, and provider recommendation.

Does Ozempic Cause Weight Loss?

Weight loss can occur while taking Ozempic, but it is not guaranteed.

Across clinical studies focused on blood sugar control, adults taking Ozempic lost an average of approximately 7.1 to 14.1 pounds. Some participants lost more, some lost less, and some gained weight.

In a 40-week study involving adults with type 2 diabetes, average weight changes were approximately:

12.3 pounds with the 1-milligram dose

14.1 pounds with the 2-milligram dose

The difference in weight loss between those two groups was not statistically significant.

These results should not be compared directly with the larger percentage-based weight-loss results sometimes advertised for Wegovy or Zepbound. Those medications have been studied under different protocols, at different doses, and in different patient populations.

How Is Ozempic Taken?

Injectable Ozempic is administered once per week under the skin.

Treatment generally begins at a low dose so the body has time to adjust. The dose may later be increased by the prescribing provider based on blood sugar control, treatment response, and side effects.

The maximum approved injection dose is currently 2 milligrams once weekly. Patients should follow their provider’s instructions rather than changing their dose or injection schedule independently.

Common Ozempic Side Effects

The most frequently reported side effects involve the digestive system and include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Abdominal pain

These effects may be more noticeable when treatment begins or after a dosage increase.

Ozempic may also be associated with more serious risks, including pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, kidney injury related to dehydration, changes in vision among some patients with diabetic retinopathy, severe allergic reactions, and low blood sugar when combined with insulin or certain other diabetes medications.

A healthcare professional should evaluate persistent, severe, or concerning symptoms.

Who Should Not Take Ozempic?

Ozempic has a boxed warning concerning thyroid C-cell tumors observed in animal studies. It is not known whether the medication causes these tumors in humans.

Ozempic should not be used by people who:

Have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma

Have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2

Have experienced a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or another ingredient in Ozempic

Patients should also tell their provider about pregnancy plans, breastfeeding, diabetic eye disease, pancreatic problems, gallbladder disease, kidney problems, and every prescription or supplement they currently use.

What to Confirm Before Paying

Before starting the enrollment process, ask the following questions:

Is Ozempic appropriate for my diagnosed medical condition?

Does my insurance cover it?

Is prior authorization required?

What will my pharmacy charge?

Is the $39 payment only for the first month of membership?

When will the membership begin renewing at $135?

Is medication included in my selected plan?

What happens if insurance denies the prescription?

How do I cancel the membership?

Are medication, consultation, and membership payments refundable?

Zealthy’s published policy states that filled prescription products cannot be returned or refunded. It also says consultation fees and membership-related charges are generally nonrefundable.

Who Might Consider Zealthy for Ozempic?

Zealthy may appeal to patients who:

Prefer a remote medical consultation

Have type 2 diabetes and want to discuss Ozempic

Need help navigating prior authorization

Want ongoing online access to a provider

Prefer having diabetes and weight-related concerns managed through one platform

Understand that membership and medication costs may be separate

It may be less suitable for someone who wants only a one-time prescription without a recurring program or who expects the introductory membership fee to include brand-name medication.

Contacting Zealthy

Zealthy currently lists the following support information:

Email: support@getzealthy.com

Phone: (877) 870-0323

Support hours:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Final Verdict

Zealthy provides a convenient online route for patients who want to find out whether Ozempic is appropriate for them. The platform combines provider access with prescription management, insurance coordination, and ongoing support.

The program’s introductory membership price is relatively low at $39, but patients should budget for the regular $135 monthly membership and the separate cost of Ozempic. Insurance may substantially reduce the medication price, but approval is not guaranteed.

Most importantly, Ozempic should not be described as an FDA-approved weight-loss drug. It is a diabetes medication that may also produce weight reduction. Patients whose primary objective is chronic weight management should discuss whether Wegovy, Zepbound, or another approved treatment better fits their medical needs.

For eligible patients with type 2 diabetes who value online care and insurance assistance, Zealthy may offer a practical way to explore Ozempic treatment—provided they understand the full pricing structure, prescription requirements, potential side effects, and recurring membership terms.

Press Inquiries

Shay Deolekar

shay.deolekar [at] getzealthy.com

https://getzealthy.com