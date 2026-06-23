Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Launches Investigation on Behalf of Portillo’s Inc. Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Portillo’s (PTLO) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Portillo’s and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PTLO) on behalf of Portillo’s stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Portillo’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On August 5, 2025, Portillo's reported second quarter 2025 financial results. Although the Company maintained its target of 12 new restaurants and same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 3%, Portillo's reduced its fiscal 2025 revenue growth target and lowered its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations. Portillo's also disclosed that same-restaurant sales increased only 0.7% during the quarter, while transactions declined 1.4%. Then, on September 10, 2025, Portillo's announced a business update and strategic reset. Among other things, Portillo's disclosed that it expected third quarter same-restaurant sales to decline between 2.0% and 2.5%. The Company also cut its fiscal 2025 unit-growth target from 12 new restaurants to 8 new restaurants, lowered its same-restaurant sales outlook from growth of 1% to 3% to a decline of 1% to 1.5%, reduced its restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin target, and lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook.





On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 5.67%, to close at $6.15 per share on September 10, 2025.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Portillo’s shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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