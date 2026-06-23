INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. - TLSI

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (“TriSalus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLSI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TriSalus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 12, 2026, TriSalus reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026, including revenue of $8.90 million, a decline of 2.92% year over year. The Company further announced that it was cutting its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $54 million to $57 million, representing a reduction of $5.5 million at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. In an accompanying earnings call, TriSalus’s management explained that “the driver of this revision includes both the lower Q1 revenues from the commercial expansion and the delayed FDA clearance timing for TriNav Advance.” Management further disclosed that FDA clearance for TriNav Advance “is now running approximately 5 months past the 30-day MDUFA review goal.”

On this news, TriSalus’s stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 41.56%, to close at $2.67 per share on May 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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