Zealthy Launches Dedicated Tirzepatide Care Pathway for Weight-Management Patients

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zealthy today announced the launch of a dedicated tirzepatide care pathway within its virtual weight-management platform.

GLP-1s from Zealthy

The new workflow is designed to centralize the steps involved in evaluating eligible patients for prescription tirzepatide treatment. It includes an online medical assessment, review by a licensed healthcare provider, insurance coordination when applicable, prescription management and ongoing clinical communication.

The tirzepatide pathway is available to eligible patients through Zealthy’s online platform, subject to medical eligibility, state availability and provider judgment.

“This launch establishes a dedicated process for patients seeking an evaluation for tirzepatide treatment,” said a Spokesperson at Zealthy. “The workflow brings medical review, insurance coordination and follow-up care into one system while keeping prescribing decisions with licensed healthcare providers.”

Dedicated Online Evaluation Process

Patients entering the new care pathway begin by completing an online medical assessment.

The assessment collects information that may include:

Current height and weight

Existing medical conditions

Current prescriptions

Previous weight-management treatment

Allergies

Relevant personal and family medical history

Treatment goals

Insurance information

A licensed healthcare provider reviews the submitted information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is necessary.

The provider independently determines whether tirzepatide or another treatment is medically appropriate. Entering the pathway does not guarantee that a prescription will be issued.

Insurance Coordination

When a provider prescribes a treatment that requires insurance authorization, Zealthy’s care coordination team may assist with the applicable coverage process.

Support may include:

Verification of pharmacy benefits

Review of plan-specific requirements

Prior-authorization submissions

Collection of supporting clinical information

Responses to insurer documentation requests

Status updates during the review process

Prescription routing following approval

Insurance companies retain complete authority over coverage decisions, prior-authorization criteria, formularies and patient costs.

Zealthy does not guarantee that a medication will be covered or that a patient will qualify for a particular copay.

Prescription and Follow-Up Management

When treatment is approved by a licensed provider, the prescription may be sent to an eligible local, mail-order or dispensing pharmacy.

Patients can use Zealthy’s platform to communicate with their care team about:

Treatment instructions

Medication tolerance

Reported side effects

Refill requests

Follow-up evaluations

Provider-directed dosage changes

Treatment progress

Medication selection and dosage changes remain the responsibility of the prescribing healthcare provider.

The launch does not replace the need for individual clinical review. Tirzepatide treatment is not appropriate for every patient, and treatment availability may vary based on medical history, concurrent medications, location and applicable regulations.

Integration With Zealthy’s Weight-Management Program

The tirzepatide pathway operates within Zealthy’s existing virtual weight-management program.

Depending on the patient’s selected program and clinical needs, related services may include:

Medical-provider access

Prescription management

Insurance coordination

Secure provider messaging

Care coordination

Weight-management coaching

Nutrition and activity support

Ongoing treatment monitoring

The new pathway creates a defined process for tirzepatide evaluations while allowing providers to recommend another treatment when tirzepatide is not appropriate.

Availability

The dedicated tirzepatide care pathway is now available through Zealthy’s online weight-management platform.

Participation is subject to:

Completion of the required medical assessment

Review by a licensed healthcare provider

Clinical eligibility

State and pharmacy availability

Applicable prescribing and fulfillment requirements

No specific treatment outcome is guaranteed.

About Zealthy

Zealthy is an online healthcare platform that connects eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare services.

Its virtual-care programs may include medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, coaching and secure communication with a care team. Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

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