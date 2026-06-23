VIA Stockholders Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Via Transportation, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 15, 2025 initial public statement ("IPO"). Via Transportation, Inc. provides a platform that transforms global transportation systems into digital networks in the United States, Germany, and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? September 15, 2025 - initial public statement ("IPO")

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) Misled Investors Regarding Customer Growth, Revenue Generation, and Expansion Opportunities

According to the complaint, Via Transportation, Inc.'s Registration Statement and Prospectus, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2025 and September 15, 2025, respectively, including all amendments thereto (collectively, the "Offering Documents"), contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts required to be disclosed under federal securities laws. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants are liable for these misstatements and omissions, subject only to any applicable due diligence defense.

Plaintiff alleges that Via's September 15, 2025 IPO Offering Documents portrayed the Company as experiencing significant and durable revenue growth, highlighted the success of its "land and expand" strategy, and emphasized the importance of its German operations, while failing to disclose that the Company's growth was already facing obstacles. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Via was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Annual Run-Rate Revenue ("ARR") per customer for the first time in eight quarters, and that regulatory conditions in Germany were limiting the Company's ability to expand beyond its microtransit offerings and sell its broader platform. The truth began to emerge on November 13, 2025, when Via disclosed that ARR per customer had declined for the first time in eight quarters, causing the stock price to fall nearly 13% to close at $43.14 per share. Then, on February 27, 2026, the Company disclosed that it was facing headwinds in Germany and that regulatory challenges were delaying broader platform adoption, causing the stock price to fall nearly 8% to close at $17.18 per share. Finally, on May 12, 2026, Via disclosed continuing funding and regulatory pressures in Germany that were limiting growth, causing the stock price to fall more than 17% to close at $14.12 per share, nearly 70% below the $46 IPO price.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Via Transportation, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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