FitRx Expands Online Weight-Management Program With Needle-Free Oral Semaglutide Option

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitRx today announced expanded availability of its online weight-management program for eligible patients who prefer a needle-free treatment pathway.

The updated program includes access to compounded oral semaglutide capsules when prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider. It combines an online medical assessment, provider review, ongoing clinical support, care coordination and pharmacy delivery through one virtual platform.

FitRx will continue offering additional weight-management pathways, including injectable treatment options and assistance seeking insurance coverage for certain FDA-approved medications when clinically appropriate.

“Some patients are interested in medically supported weight management but are hesitant to begin treatment with an injection,” said a FitRx Spokesperson. “This program gives eligible patients another format to discuss with their provider while maintaining medical oversight throughout treatment.”

A Needle-Free Treatment Pathway

Patients begin by completing an online medical assessment covering their health history, current medications, previous treatment experience and weight-management goals.

A licensed provider reviews the submitted information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is needed. The provider may recommend oral semaglutide, an injectable medication, another prescription option or a non-medication care plan.

Requesting oral semaglutide does not guarantee that it will be prescribed. Treatment decisions are based on the patient’s medical history, state availability, potential risks and the independent clinical judgment of the provider.

When treatment is approved, the prescription is sent to an eligible partner pharmacy for preparation and delivery.

Program Services

The expanded FitRx program may include:

Online medical intake and provider evaluation

A personalized weight-management plan

Prescription and refill management

Secure messaging with the care team

Ongoing medical supervision

Care coordination

Eligible home delivery

Access to alternative treatment pathways when appropriate

Patients may use the FitRx platform to report side effects, ask treatment questions, request follow-up care and discuss whether changes to their treatment plan are appropriate.

Additional Weight-Management Options

In addition to compounded oral semaglutide, FitRx providers may evaluate eligible patients for other treatment options.

Available pathways may include:

Compounded injectable semaglutide

Compounded injectable tirzepatide

Compounded oral tirzepatide

Insurance-supported access to certain FDA-approved medications

Non-GLP-1 prescription options

Nutrition, activity and behavioral support

FitRx’s insurance coordination team may assist eligible patients with benefit verification and prior-authorization requirements when a provider prescribes a brand-name medication.

Insurance companies retain complete control over coverage decisions. Approval, copays and out-of-pocket costs vary by plan and are not guaranteed.

FitRx currently advertises compounded injectable semaglutide and tirzepatide options through its weight-management program, subject to provider approval and eligibility.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing depends on the selected treatment, prescription, supply, pharmacy and payment arrangement.

FitRx may offer introductory pricing for eligible oral semaglutide patients. Prospective members should review the enrollment page to confirm:

The amount charged at enrollment

Whether medication is included

The recurring program price

The number of doses supplied

Pharmacy and delivery charges

Cancellation requirements

Refund and medication-order terms

Availability may vary by state. Medication is dispensed only after a provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

Important Information About Compounded Medication

FitRx’s oral semaglutide option is a compounded prescription product. It is not Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy or an FDA-approved generic version of those products.

Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, quality or manufacturing consistency in the same manner as FDA-approved medications.

Patients should follow the directions provided for the exact formulation they receive and should not use instructions written for a different branded or compounded product.

The FDA has cautioned companies against representing compounded GLP-1 products as generic versions of, equivalent to or clinically proven in the same manner as approved drugs.

Safety and Eligibility

Semaglutide treatment is not appropriate for every patient.

Potential adverse effects may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal discomfort and reduced appetite. More serious risks may also apply.

Patients should tell their provider about all medical conditions, prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and supplements before treatment begins.

Individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 should discuss the relevant warnings and contraindications with a qualified healthcare provider.

Individual outcomes vary, and FitRx does not guarantee a particular amount or rate of weight loss.

About FitRx

FitRx is an online healthcare platform connecting eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare needs.

Its virtual care services may include medical evaluations, prescription management, care coordination, secure provider communication and eligible medication delivery.

FitRx also offers virtual services for primary care, anxiety and depression, hair loss, skincare, birth control, sleep concerns and other conditions.

Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

For more information, visit FitRxApp.com.

Press Inquiries

support [at] fitrxapp.com

https://fitrxapp.com