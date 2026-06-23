Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel Selects QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel has selected QCI Resorts™, QCI's Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts.

Built on the QCI AGI Platform, QCI Resorts provides a single operational system encompassing hotel management, food and beverage, point-of-sale, marketing, player development, loyalty, analytics, enterprise intelligence, and integrated gaming systems. Operating from a single real-time software stack, the platform enables teams across the property to operate the entire business through a unified intelligence layer.

The deployment supports Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel's commitment to operational excellence while establishing a foundation for AI-assisted decision-making across the entire enterprise.

“From both an operational and financial perspective, the ability to securely operationalize AI within the casino environment represents one of the most significant technology advancements we have seen in years,” said Dennis Amos, CFO of Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel. “QCI Resorts provides a practical path toward AI-assisted resort operations while maintaining the governance, security, and operational controls required in gaming. The platform’s ability to deliver actionable intelligence through natural language interaction is particularly compelling.”

Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel joins a growing group of forward-thinking operators moving beyond the fragmented technology architecture that has defined the industry for decades. As resort operations become increasingly complex, operators are recognizing that the future will not be built on more integrations, more data warehouses, and more disconnected applications. It will be built on a single unified operational system.

“For decades, the hospitality industry has pursued the vision of a unified platform through integration,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “QCI Resorts represents a fundamentally different approach. It is not an integration platform for resort systems. It is the system. Hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, operations, and intelligence operate from a single real-time software stack and a common intelligence layer. Gaming remains integrated where regulations require it, but the resort itself operates as one unified system. We're excited to partner with Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel as they help define the future of resort operations.”

The deployment reflects growing recognition throughout the gaming industry that the future belongs to a single unified operational system that redefines how a resort runs. “Resorts are approaching the same inflection point that transformed other industries,” added Cardno. “The future will belong to operators running on unified intelligence systems, not collections of disconnected software. Sky City Acoma is helping define what that future looks like.”

ABOUT SKY CITY ACOMA CASINO HOTEL

Acoma Business Enterprises (ABE), owned and operated by the Pueblo of Acoma, operates Sky City Casino Hotel located in central New Mexico. Sky City Casino Hotel offers a range of gaming options and multiple amenities to compliment. From over 550 slots, live table games, live bingo, a restaurant, and over 120 rooms in a newly remodeled hotel. The Casino aims to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. The Pueblo of Acoma itself is a National Historic Landmark, and one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in what is now the United States. Since 1100 A.D., the Pueblo sits atop a sheer-walled, 367-foot sandstone bluff in a valley studded with sacred, towering monoliths. Acoma is known worldwide for its unique art, rich culture, and world-renowned pottery.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 300 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time intelligence platform for resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts unifies hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence within a common intelligence layer, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.