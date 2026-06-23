1 in 3 Missouri Homes Exceed Safe Radon Levels: Air Sense Urges St. Louis Summer Testing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Sense Environmental is urging homeowners across the St. Louis metro to test for radon this summer after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that one in three homes in its residential testing program tested above the EPA action level of 4.0 pCi/L. In St. Louis County, average indoor radon measures 3.4 pCi/L, more than double the national average, according to Air Chek data.

St. Louis area radon at a glance:

Measure Figure Source St. Louis County average indoor radon 3.4 pCi/L Air Chek U.S. national indoor average 1.3 pCi/L Air Chek EPA action level for mitigation 4.0 pCi/L EPA



Radon is a colorless, odorless gas and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., causing an estimated 21,000 deaths a year, according to the EPA. Because it cannot be detected without testing, many families remain unaware for years.

"Most homeowners are surprised the air in their basement carries any risk," said Jake Lusby, owner of Air Sense Environmental. "A short test is the only way to know, and summer is a practical time to schedule one."

Air Sense Environmental provides radon testing and mitigation across St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, and St. Clair counties. The company is IEMA licensed under number RNM20232346, NRPP certified, and a BBB accredited business with an A rating. Most systems install in a single day, followed by a post-mitigation test confirming levels fall below the action level.

Owner Jake Lusby performs all mitigation work personally. Services include radon testing, commercial radon mitigation, crawl space encapsulation, and indoor air quality testing. Homeowners can request a free estimate through the company website.

Media Contact: 314-664-9807

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37b790a9-98b9-484c-a7e2-573e362bd9a0