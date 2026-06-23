Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Awards $3.15 Million Through Show-Me to College Scholarship Program

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, founded by MOHELA to help make higher education more accessible and affordable for Missouri families, has awarded more than $3.15 million in Show-Me to College Scholarships to more than 1,593 Missouri students for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year.

The Show-Me to College Scholarship program is open to Missouri students with demonstrated financial need based on FAFSA completion, a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher at a Missouri high school, and a proven record of community service, extracurricular participation and/or work experience. Scholarships are for up to $2,000 per academic year and are renewable for up to four years.

“Every year, we are reminded that Missouri is filled with talented students who are determined to go to college and make a difference in their communities. The Show-Me to College Scholarship reflects our commitment to helping more students access higher education right here in Missouri,” said Melissa Findley, executive director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. “We are proud to invest in these students as they take the next step toward earning their degree and creating new opportunities for themselves and their families”

The program will support 1,593 Missouri students during the upcoming academic year, including both first-time recipients and students renewing their scholarships. Recipients will attend 55 colleges and universities across Missouri as they pursue their education goals. Among the institutions enrolling the most scholarship recipients are the University of Missouri-Columbia, Missouri State University, Saint Louis University, Truman State University, and the College of the Ozarks.

For scholarship recipients, the Show-Me to College Scholarship provides support that helps make their education goals more attainable. Recipients shared what the scholarship means to them:

“I wanted to express my gratitude for giving me the opportunity to receive this scholarship once again for the next school year. As a first-generation college student, every dollar counts and greatly helps me pay my college expenses. The trials of college are so much more manageable when I do not have to worry about expenses as much. Thank you for all that you do for college students!”



-Alondra M., Hannibal

“I just wanted to take some time to show my appreciation for being awarded this scholarship! This has really made a huge difference in my financial ability to pay for my schooling! I am going to UMKC for nursing, in hopes of becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner! This program has allowed me to be one more step towards my dream, and for that I am forever grateful! Thank you so much!”



-Simone B., Kansas City

“I would like to sincerely thank you for awarding me the Show-Me to College scholarship. I am truly grateful for your generosity and support of my education and future goals. This scholarship will greatly help me as I continue my pursuit to become a veterinarian, and it motivates me to work even harder toward my goals. I appreciate your investment in students like me and the opportunities you provide. Thank you again for your kindness and support.”



-Faith S., Conway

“I would like to sincerely thank you for selecting me as a recipient of the Show-Me to College Scholarship for the 2026–2027 academic year. I am incredibly grateful for your generosity and support toward my education. As a first-generation college student, this scholarship means so much to me and my family. This support will help ease the financial burden of college and allow me to focus more on my academic and professional goals. Receiving this scholarship encourages me to continue working hard both academically and within my community. I truly appreciate the opportunities that organizations like yours provide to students across Missouri. Thank you again for your kindness, investment, and belief in students like me. I am honored to be selected as a recipient of the Show-Me to College Scholarship.”



-Krishaben A., Bridgeton

To learn more about the program, visit www.moslf.org.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 45 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 7.8 million borrowers.