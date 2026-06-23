TWL Announces Expanded Online Access to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Care With Insurance and Self-Pay Options

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWL today announced an expanded online weight-management program designed to help eligible patients explore prescription GLP-1 treatment through either insurance-supported brand-name medications or self-pay treatment options.

The program combines virtual medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, prior-authorization assistance, weight-loss coaching and ongoing communication with licensed healthcare providers.

When medically appropriate, TWL providers may prescribe FDA-approved medications such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic or Mounjaro. Patients whose insurance does not cover the prescribed medication may be able to discuss other treatment options with their provider, including patient-specific compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide when legally available and clinically appropriate.

“TWL’s updated program is intended to make the weight-management process easier to navigate for patients who may be unsure about insurance coverage, prescription eligibility or available self-pay options,” said a TWL Spokesperson. “The program brings medical care, insurance support, coaching and prescription management together through one online platform.”

Insurance Support for Brand-Name GLP-1 Medications

TWL’s care coordination team can assist eligible patients with insurance verification and prior-authorization requirements for prescribed brand-name medications.

Insurance-support services may include:

Verification of pharmacy benefits

Prior-authorization submissions

Collection of supporting clinical information

Communication regarding approval or denial decisions

Review of alternative treatment options when coverage is unavailable

Prescription routing to eligible pharmacies

Insurance companies retain full control over coverage decisions. Approval is not guaranteed, and patient costs depend on factors including deductibles, copays, coinsurance, pharmacy benefits, employer coverage and eligibility for manufacturer savings programs.

TWL advertises that some qualifying patients may pay approximately $25 per month for an approved brand-name medication after insurance and applicable savings. The TWL membership fee and other program expenses may be charged separately.

Self-Pay Treatment Pathways

Patients without insurance coverage for a prescribed brand-name GLP-1 medication may be able to explore self-pay treatment options.

TWL currently advertises:

Compounded semaglutide starting at a monthly equivalent of approximately $151

Compounded tirzepatide starting at a monthly equivalent of approximately $216

The lowest advertised medication prices may require the purchase of a three-month supply. Patients may therefore be charged for multiple months of medication at one time rather than receiving a separate monthly pharmacy charge.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not FDA-approved generic versions of Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound or Mounjaro. They may be prescribed only when a licensed provider determines that the treatment is medically appropriate and legally available for the individual patient.

Pricing, availability, dosage and pharmacy fulfillment may vary.

Virtual Medical Evaluation and Ongoing Care

Patients begin the TWL process by creating an online account and completing a medical assessment.

The assessment may request information about the patient’s:

Height and weight

Existing health conditions

Current prescriptions

Allergies

Previous weight-management treatments

Family medical history

Treatment goals

Insurance coverage

A licensed provider reviews the information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is necessary.

The provider may recommend an FDA-approved GLP-1 medication, another prescription treatment, a compounded medication when appropriate or a non-medication care plan. Requesting a specific medication does not guarantee that it will be prescribed.

If treatment is approved, the prescription may be sent to a local or mail-order pharmacy. Eligible compounded medications may be shipped by a dispensing pharmacy directly to the patient.

Program Features

TWL’s online weight-management program may include:

Medical evaluations from licensed healthcare providers

Personalized treatment recommendations

Prescription and refill management

Insurance verification and prior-authorization support

Secure communication with the care team

Weight-loss coaching

Nutrition and activity guidance

Progress monitoring

Pharmacy pickup or eligible home delivery

TWL says its broader platform also provides virtual care for primary care, anxiety and depression, birth control, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skincare and other healthcare needs.

Treatment availability may vary based on state regulations, medical eligibility and provider judgment.

Membership Pricing

TWL currently advertises its weight-management membership at:

$39 for the first month

$135 per month afterward

The membership may include medical care, prescription management, insurance coordination and coaching. Medication is generally billed separately unless the patient selects a plan that specifically states that medication is included.

Before enrolling, patients should review:

The complete amount charged at checkout

Whether medication is included

Whether multiple months are being purchased

The recurring membership price

Pharmacy and delivery charges

Cancellation requirements

Refund and medication-order terms

The introductory membership offer automatically converts to the regular membership rate unless canceled under the applicable program terms.

Patient Safety and Prescription Eligibility

Prescription treatment is not appropriate for every patient.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide may cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal discomfort. More serious risks may also apply.

Patients should provide their complete medical history, medication list and relevant family history to their provider before beginning treatment.

GLP-1 medications may not be appropriate for patients with certain medical conditions, including a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2.

Medication selection, dosage and treatment changes must be determined by a licensed healthcare provider. Individual results vary, and no specific amount of weight loss is guaranteed.

About TWL

TWL is an online healthcare platform connecting eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare needs.

Its virtual weight-management program may include medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, coaching, progress support and medication fulfillment through eligible pharmacies.

Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

For more information, visit TopWeightLossMed.com.

Press Inquiries

support [at] topweightlossmed.com

https://topweightlossmed.com