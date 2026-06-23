TWL Announces Expanded Online Access to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Care With Insurance and Self-Pay Options

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWL today announced an expanded online weight-management program designed to help eligible patients explore prescription GLP-1 treatment through either insurance-supported brand-name medications or self-pay treatment options.
The program combines virtual medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, prior-authorization assistance, weight-loss coaching and ongoing communication with licensed healthcare providers.
When medically appropriate, TWL providers may prescribe FDA-approved medications such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic or Mounjaro. Patients whose insurance does not cover the prescribed medication may be able to discuss other treatment options with their provider, including patient-specific compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide when legally available and clinically appropriate.
“TWL’s updated program is intended to make the weight-management process easier to navigate for patients who may be unsure about insurance coverage, prescription eligibility or available self-pay options,” said a TWL Spokesperson. “The program brings medical care, insurance support, coaching and prescription management together through one online platform.”
Insurance Support for Brand-Name GLP-1 Medications
TWL’s care coordination team can assist eligible patients with insurance verification and prior-authorization requirements for prescribed brand-name medications.
Insurance-support services may include:
- Verification of pharmacy benefits
- Prior-authorization submissions
- Collection of supporting clinical information
- Communication regarding approval or denial decisions
- Review of alternative treatment options when coverage is unavailable
- Prescription routing to eligible pharmacies
Insurance companies retain full control over coverage decisions. Approval is not guaranteed, and patient costs depend on factors including deductibles, copays, coinsurance, pharmacy benefits, employer coverage and eligibility for manufacturer savings programs.
TWL advertises that some qualifying patients may pay approximately $25 per month for an approved brand-name medication after insurance and applicable savings. The TWL membership fee and other program expenses may be charged separately.
Self-Pay Treatment Pathways
Patients without insurance coverage for a prescribed brand-name GLP-1 medication may be able to explore self-pay treatment options.
TWL currently advertises:
- Compounded semaglutide starting at a monthly equivalent of approximately $151
- Compounded tirzepatide starting at a monthly equivalent of approximately $216
The lowest advertised medication prices may require the purchase of a three-month supply. Patients may therefore be charged for multiple months of medication at one time rather than receiving a separate monthly pharmacy charge.
Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not FDA-approved generic versions of Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound or Mounjaro. They may be prescribed only when a licensed provider determines that the treatment is medically appropriate and legally available for the individual patient.
Pricing, availability, dosage and pharmacy fulfillment may vary.
Virtual Medical Evaluation and Ongoing Care
Patients begin the TWL process by creating an online account and completing a medical assessment.
The assessment may request information about the patient’s:
- Height and weight
- Existing health conditions
- Current prescriptions
- Allergies
- Previous weight-management treatments
- Family medical history
- Treatment goals
- Insurance coverage
A licensed provider reviews the information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is necessary.
The provider may recommend an FDA-approved GLP-1 medication, another prescription treatment, a compounded medication when appropriate or a non-medication care plan. Requesting a specific medication does not guarantee that it will be prescribed.
If treatment is approved, the prescription may be sent to a local or mail-order pharmacy. Eligible compounded medications may be shipped by a dispensing pharmacy directly to the patient.
Program Features
TWL’s online weight-management program may include:
- Medical evaluations from licensed healthcare providers
- Personalized treatment recommendations
- Prescription and refill management
- Insurance verification and prior-authorization support
- Secure communication with the care team
- Weight-loss coaching
- Nutrition and activity guidance
- Progress monitoring
- Pharmacy pickup or eligible home delivery
TWL says its broader platform also provides virtual care for primary care, anxiety and depression, birth control, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skincare and other healthcare needs.
Treatment availability may vary based on state regulations, medical eligibility and provider judgment.
Membership Pricing
TWL currently advertises its weight-management membership at:
- $39 for the first month
- $135 per month afterward
The membership may include medical care, prescription management, insurance coordination and coaching. Medication is generally billed separately unless the patient selects a plan that specifically states that medication is included.
Before enrolling, patients should review:
- The complete amount charged at checkout
- Whether medication is included
- Whether multiple months are being purchased
- The recurring membership price
- Pharmacy and delivery charges
- Cancellation requirements
- Refund and medication-order terms
The introductory membership offer automatically converts to the regular membership rate unless canceled under the applicable program terms.
Patient Safety and Prescription Eligibility
Prescription treatment is not appropriate for every patient.
Semaglutide and tirzepatide may cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal discomfort. More serious risks may also apply.
Patients should provide their complete medical history, medication list and relevant family history to their provider before beginning treatment.
GLP-1 medications may not be appropriate for patients with certain medical conditions, including a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2.
Medication selection, dosage and treatment changes must be determined by a licensed healthcare provider. Individual results vary, and no specific amount of weight loss is guaranteed.
About TWL
TWL is an online healthcare platform connecting eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare needs.
Its virtual weight-management program may include medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, coaching, progress support and medication fulfillment through eligible pharmacies.
Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that treatment is medically appropriate.
For more information, visit TopWeightLossMed.com.
Press Inquiries
support [at] topweightlossmed.com
https://topweightlossmed.com