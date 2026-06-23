PUTTERY'S NEW MENU WORKS FOR THE 12 PM BIRTHDAY PARTY, THE 9 PM BACHELORETTE, AND EVERYONE IN BETWEEN

STAMFORD, CT, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puttery, the indoor mini golf and full-experience venue with 10 U.S. locations, has launched a new menu at participating locations. The refresh adds new shareables, new entrées, a new artisan pizza, a new dessert, new signature cocktails, and a full expansion of the zero-proof lineup. Together with the staples that earned their spot, it's the most complete version of the kitchen Puttery has put forward to date.

Puttery’s refreshed menu features scratch-kitchen shareables, signature entrées, fire-oven pizzas, and new desserts, now available at participating locations.

The point of the launch is straightforward: a venue that goes this deep on course design has no business cutting corners on food and drinks. Puttery’s kitchen brings the same level of intention to the table, with scratch-made dishes, fire-oven pizzas, and cocktails built to match the energy of the courses. The new menu is proof that the experience does not stop when the game does.

The new lineup

Shareables include Brisket Jalapeño Spring Rolls (slow-smoked brisket and jalapeño cream cheese with bacon, finished in sweet chili BBQ), Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (crispy rice cakes with tuna, avocado mash, gochujang chili aioli, and eel sauce), and Elote Corn Ribs (Tajín, cotija, cilantro, lime ancho crema).

Signature entrées now include the Korean Power Bowl (marinated Korean beef, ginger rice, gochujang chili aioli, kimchi, carrots, sunny-side egg) and the Fire Shrimp Rice Bowl (Cajun-butter shrimp, ginger rice, charred corn avocado salsa). Joining the pizza lineup is the Short Rib Pizza, built on a garlic parmesan cream sauce with braised short rib, a mozzarella and Gruyère blend, caramelized onions, and a finish of garlic oil. Closing the meal: the "Internet Famous" Biscoff Cheesecake. Whipped cheesecake, Biscoff butter crumble, cherry filling, Biscoff cookies. The kind of dessert that ends up on phones before it ends up on forks.

On the cocktail side, Kiwi Be Friends pairs Don Q Cristal rum with kiwi, strawberry, and lime. Peach, Please mixes peach liqueur with sparkling wine and soda. The zero-proof side received its own overhaul: The Revitalizer (orange, pineapple, coconut, raspberry, nutmeg), the Strawberry Kiwi Nojito, Yuzual Suspect (yuzu, lime, Fever-Tree ginger beer), and the Peach Edition Spritz. No designated driver at this table is stuck with a club soda.

Menu offerings vary by location, with select markets carrying distinct local menus and participating-item availability.

Hometown Heroes

Each Puttery location features 3-4 rotating cocktails crafted by the bartenders who work the floor. Not a corporate test kitchen. Not a national playbook. The people who actually know their city build the drinks, the names belong to the market, and the lineup changes with each menu cycle. The result is a bar menu that reads like a local recommendation in 10 different cities at once.

Examples include Kansas City’s Lavender Whiskey Smash by Eli Black and Minneapolis’ Field & Vine by Joshua Tipton, two bartender-created cocktails that give each market’s menu its own local fingerprint.

Built to work twice

Puttery was built to work twice. The same room can host a birthday party at noon and a bachelorette at 9 p.m., and the new menu carries both. A $10 kids menu sits alongside the full menu during family-friendly hours. After dark, the courses do not change. The vibe does. Same brand, dayparted, never kid-ified.

Weekend brunch extends that daytime occasion at participating locations, with service Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes French Toast, Shrimp & Grits, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, a Breakfast Smashburger, Breakfast Pizza, brunch cocktails, and market-specific features like Mimosa Towers and Bloody Mary Charcuterie Boards in Dallas, Houston, and Pittsburgh. Select markets also offer $25 bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with a two-hour time limit.

The menu adapts to its city too. Dallas and Houston carry regional dishes like the Catfish Platter with jalapeño hush puppies, while select markets carry localized menus, item availability, or beverage programs based on what works for their guests. The new lineup is available now at participating Puttery locations.

Quote

"This isn't food we added to a mini golf venue. This is the menu Puttery has been building toward," said Kyle Rickman, President and COO of Golf Entertainment Group. "Our courses get guests in the door. The kitchen, the bar, and the room are why they stay, and why they come back. The new menu reflects what Puttery actually is: a complete experience, all under one roof."

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Locations

Puttery operates 10 locations across Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C. Menu offerings vary by location: https://www.puttery.com/food-drink/

Puttery’s updated beverage lineup includes new signature cocktails, bartender-created local favorites, and an expanded zero-proof menu, now available at participating locations.

About Puttery

Puttery is a social destination reimagining indoor mini golf around larger-than-life themed courses, a scratch kitchen, and a full craft bar, designed for people who want more than just something to do. Every hole is a world you step into, not just play through. Family-friendly during the day and built for adults at night. The courses don't change. The vibe does. Puttery operates 10 venues across major U.S. markets.

Press Inquiries

Lisa Case

media [at] puttery.com

https://www.puttery.com/