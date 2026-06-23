Oportun Awards College Scholarships to 30 Students as Part of 2026 Oportun Scholarship Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that 30 students from California and Florida have been awarded scholarships to attend college as part of its 2026 Oportun Scholarship Program. The program recognizes students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

As a company dedicated to expanding access and opportunity, Oportun believes education remains one of the most powerful pathways to financial mobility. Through its scholarship program, Oportun supports students who are working hard to achieve their goals and build a better future.

In addition to the scholarship award, each recipient will receive four years of complimentary access to Oportun’s Set and Save™ app, a tool designed to help members build consistent savings habits. To further support their financial journey, Oportun will also match their savings up to $500.

“Congratulations to this year’s class of Oportun scholars,” said Ezra Garrett, SVP Public Affairs & Impact at Oportun. “These 30 remarkable students have worked hard to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams. We are proud to support them in this next step on their educational journeys.”

The Oportun Scholarship Program is a need-based initiative dedicated to helping students pursue their college goals. Since its inception in 2023, it has awarded 86 scholars to date. It is open to students pursuing full-time undergraduate education at accredited colleges, universities, or vocational-technical schools. Applicants must be high school seniors, recent graduates, or current undergraduates who demonstrate financial need and show strong academic performance, leadership, and community involvement.

Preference is given to students studying non-medical STEM or finance-related majors. As part of the application, students are required to submit an essay on the value of education and their approach to financial wellness, along with a recommendation.

The Oportun Scholarship program is scheduled to open for 2027 applications after January 1st, 2027. The program is administered in partnership with Scholarship America.