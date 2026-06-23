TinyFish Partners with Glean to Help Enterprise AI Agents Complete Work Across the Live Web

Palo Alto, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinyFish today announced a partnership with Glean to help enterprise AI agents complete work that depends on live information from the open web.

Through the integration, Glean agents can call TinyFish to search public sources, fetch live pages and documents, extract structured data, and run complex web workflows at scale. The results can then be brought back into Glean’s secure enterprise context, where agents can reason and act on a company’s internal knowledge, permissions, systems, and workflows.

Glean already gives enterprises a secure AI surface for finding, reasoning over, and acting on company knowledge. TinyFish extends that agent experience into the live web, where information changes constantly and work often happens across public sites, portals, and documents. Together, the integration lets enterprise agents combine trusted internal context with current external information, then move from insight to action across real-world web workflows.

TinyFish provides four core web primitives for AI agents: search, fetch, cloud browser, and web agent. These capabilities allow agents to find information, read live web pages and documents, navigate sites, and complete multi-step web workflows programmatically. TinyFish is already running millions of workflows each month for enterprise customers, with search responses under 600 milliseconds, browser cold starts under 100 milliseconds, and the ability to run 1,000 web actions in 10 seconds. Because TinyFish owns the browser layer, it can surface only the information an agent needs, reducing token usage by up to 90%.

“Action is the next frontier for enterprise AI. Your agent should not just tell you the answer. It should complete the action for you. With Glean providing enterprise context and TinyFish providing live-web operation, enterprise agents can move from intent to completed work.”



— Shuhao Zhang, Co-Founder of TinyFish





“Enterprise AI becomes more valuable when it can connect trusted company context with the outside world in real time at scale. Glean provides that secure foundation, helping agents reason and act on company knowledge, permissions, systems, and relevant external information. TinyFish extends that capability into live web environments, where agents can navigate dynamic pages and workflows to help people move work forward.”



— Zubin Arani, VP of Partnerships at Glean





One early pattern is public sector RFP response preparation. A Glean agent can use TinyFish to find newly posted opportunities on procurement portals, pull deadlines and requirements from live attachments, and compare them against a company’s internal knowledge, approved responses, and bid criteria. The agent can prepare the work while keeping a person in control of final review and submission.

The same model applies across logistics, procurement, quoting, competitive research, compliance, and customer operations, where employees need to combine internal company knowledge with current external information at scale.



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