Ham Radio License Exam Questions Change July 1, 2026 - Ham Radio Prep Launches Updated Technician License Course

Sheridan, WY , June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ham Radio Prep has launched its new 2026–2030 FCC Amateur Radio Technician License Course, giving future amateur radio operators a fully updated way to prepare for the new Technician exam question pool taking effect on July 1, 2026.

The FCC Amateur Radio Technician license is the entry-level license for amateur radio operators in the United States. The exam question pool changes every four years, and anyone planning to take the Technician license exam on or after July 1, 2026 will need to study materials based on the new 2026–2030 Technician question pool.

Ham Radio Prep’s new course is an all-in-one online program built specifically for the updated 2026–2030 FCC Technician License exam. The course combines instructional videos, guided lessons, practice questions, and exam preparation tools into a streamlined online learning experience designed for complete beginners.

The course is available now at www.HamRadioPrep.com and includes lifetime access.

“Ham Radio Prep was started with a simple mission - to make getting your ham radio license fast, easy, and fun, so we can get more Americans licensed and on the air,” said James Cribbs, N0WRL, Founder and CEO of Ham Radio Prep. “We have completely revamped our flagship Technician License course for 2026 - 2030, including improved explanations of the concepts, while still keeping the course fast and easy to follow. ”

Ham Radio Prep reports a 99%+ student pass rate, with many students completing the Technician course in approximately 5 to 10 hours. With more than 160,000 students served, Ham Radio Prep has become the one of the largest, if not the largest, online FCC Amateur Radio license course providers.

Why Amateur Radio Matters

Amateur radio, often called “ham radio,” allows licensed operators to communicate locally, nationally, and around the world using radio equipment. Unlike cell phones or internet-based communication, amateur radio can operate independently of commercial networks, making it especially valuable for emergency preparedness, disaster response, outdoor recreation, STEM education, public service, and technical experimentation.

Ham radio operators use voice, digital modes, satellites, repeaters, Morse code, portable stations, and other radio technologies to communicate and serve their communities.

Who the Course Is For

The new 2026–2030 Technician course is designed for complete beginners, including emergency preparedness enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, STEM students, homeschool families, pilots, boaters, off-roaders, overlanders, preppers, and anyone interested in reliable radio communication.

No previous radio, electronics, or technical experience is required.

Ham Radio Prep also offers free access for qualified teachers and other qualified educators at https://hamradioprep.com/schools

What Students Learn

Ham Radio Prep’s updated Technician course teaches the core concepts students need to pass the FCC exam and become confident new amateur radio operators, including:

FCC rules and licensing requirements

Radio wave behavior and signal propagation

Operating procedures and best practices

Emergency communications

Basic electronics and electrical principles

Antennas, feed lines, and radio equipment

Repeaters, digital communication, and satellites

RF safety and station setup

How to get on the air after passing the exam

After completing the course, students can take a Technician license exam through an FCC-recognized Volunteer Examiner team, with both in-person and online exam options available through many testing organizations.

About Ham Radio Prep

Ham Radio Prep is an online education platform for FCC Amateur Radio licensing that has helped tens of thousands of students prepare for and pass their ham radio license exams. The company offers online courses for the Technician, General, and Amateur Extra license levels, as well as additional training in emergency communications, HF operations, and other amateur radio topics.

With simple explanations, instructional videos, practice questions, and proven exam preparation tools, Ham Radio Prep helps students get licensed and join the amateur radio community with confidence.

Students planning to test on or after July 1, 2026 should prepare using materials based on the new 2026–2030 FCC Technician question pool.

The new Ham Radio Prep 2026–2030 FCC Amateur Radio Technician License Course is available now at:

www.HamRadioPrep.com