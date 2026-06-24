WePlay Partners with Sinkum Unchis to Support Youth Football Development in Peru's Quechua-Speaking Communities

LIMA, Peru, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a global social entertainment platform, announced that its operating company, WEJOY PTE. LTD., has donated US$5,000 to ONG Asociacion Sinkumunchis, a Peru-based nonprofit organization, to support youth football education and school-based sports programs in Quechua-speaking communities. Centered on the spirit of "passing passion to the future," the initiative aims to create more opportunities for young people in Peru to participate in sports, express themselves, and connect with their communities through football, a sport that brings together teamwork, personal growth, and cultural belonging.

Founded in 2021, Sinkum Unchis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing football in Peru's Quechua-speaking communities. According to Sinkum Unchis, its name carries the meaning of "we roll together" in Quechua, reflecting both the forward motion of football and the organization's vision of communities moving forward together through shared participation.





As a social entertainment platform for young people around the world, WePlay is committed to helping users build connections through games, voice-based interaction, and online entertainment experiences. For WePlay, public-good initiatives are not one-off acts of giving, but part of the brand's long-term social commitment. The connections created on the platform can also reach beyond virtual spaces, becoming a positive force that supports youth development, local sports education, and community cohesion. Moving forward, WePlay will continue to work with nonprofit organizations and local partners while respecting local cultures and real community needs, bringing the connections and goodwill fostered through online social entertainment into broader real-world communities.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD. With the mission to "bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is dedicated to helping young users find joy and connection through games, voice-based interaction, and online entertainment experiences. The platform brings together multiplayer interactive games, voice rooms, virtual rooms, and other features to provide an easy, accessible online social entertainment experience. With the vision to bring people together through games and lead the trend of global online social entertainment, WePlay continues to focus on local communities and the growth of younger generations, extending goodwill and interaction from virtual spaces into real-world communities through both product connectivity and public-good initiatives.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official News Website: https://weplayapp.com/news-article/0YqAmRT0

WePlay Official Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WePlay_official/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fc1ac93-e9d4-494e-8540-f02a9734959e