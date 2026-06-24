Activision Blizzard, Inc. Notice of June 30, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until June 30, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzardsold Activision common stock between January 18, 2022 and October 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) (excluding those that tendered their Activision common stock in the merger). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you sold Activision common stock during the Class Period and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-atvi/?prs=globe to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 30, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard, Inc. and certain members of its Board of Directors are charged with making materially false and misleading statements and omissions in connection with the Company’s merger with Microsoft Corporation, violating federal securities laws.

According to the Complaint, beginning in July 2021, Activision Blizzard and its executives faced widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, triggering numerous regulatory investigations and employee walkouts. The Company’s former Chief Executive Officer and former Chairman of the Board allegedly exploited the resulting turmoil by engineering a hasty sale of the Company to Microsoft Corporation at a price below the Board's internal valuation, enabling them to lock in hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profits before the misconduct allegations could undermine their positions or the deal. To execute this scheme, Defendants allegedly issued a series of materially false and misleading statements from the January 2022 merger announcement through closing, concealing the true motive, process, and fairness of the transaction.

The case is captioned The Arbitrage Fund v. Activision Blizzard, Inc., et al., 26-cv-00489 (D. Del.).

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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