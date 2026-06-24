Airwheel Launches SE3SXD AI Cabin Suitcase, Introducing a New Era of Smart Luggage, Electric Suitcases and Intelligent Travel

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel, a global innovator in smart mobility and intelligent travel solutions, today officially unveiled the SE3SXD Full-Intelligent AI Suitcase, a breakthrough product that combines the functionality of a smart suitcase, electric suitcase, riding suitcase, cabin suitcase, AI luggage, and smart luggage into a single intelligent travel platform.





For more than a century, luggage has remained largely unchanged, serving primarily as a passive storage tool. The Airwheel SE3SXD smart luggage challenges that convention by transforming luggage into an intelligent travel companion capable of smart mobility, real-time connectivity, and AI-powered interaction.

One-Key Evolution: From Cabin Suitcase to AI Travel Companion

Powered by Airwheel’s proprietary fourth-generation AI intelligent control system, the SE3SXD introduces an industry-leading dual-intelligence architecture that integrates a fully intelligent suitcase body with a fully connected smart control handle.

With a single press, the AI suitcase automatically transforms from a standard cabin suitcase into a rideable power suitcase. The entire deployment process—including structural extension, system activation, and power adaptation—is completed automatically, eliminating the need for manual operation or smartphone control.

The result is a truly intuitive travel experience where intelligent technology works naturally in the background.





Redefining Mobility with Electric Suitcase Technology

Designed for airports, railway stations, convention centers, and urban mobility scenarios, the Airwheel SE3SXD scooter suitcase brings automotive-inspired intelligent drive technology to the smart luggage category.

Key features include:

AI adaptive power management

High-torque brushless motor system

Intelligent acceleration and braking

Multiple riding modes

Maximum riding speed of 9.9 km/h (6.15 mph)

Riding range up to 10 km (6.2 miles)

Static load capacity up to 95 kg (209 lbs)

Unlike conventional luggage that must be pulled or pushed, the rideable suitcase allows travelers to move efficiently through large transportation hubs while reducing fatigue.





Smart Luggage Built for Global Air Travel

Despite its advanced mobility capabilities, the SE3SXD rideabled luggage remains fully compliant with international carry-on requirements.

The smart suitcase features:

Standard 20-inch cabin suitcase dimensions

Airline-approved 73.26Wh removable battery

IATA-compliant battery system

One-second battery removal

Lightweight body weighing only 6.8 kg

This design allows travelers to enjoy the convenience of an electric suitcase without sacrificing airline compatibility.





AI Luggage with Apple Find My Global Tracking

To address growing concerns around lost baggage and travel security, Airwheel has integrated a comprehensive smart luggage protection ecosystem.

Apple Find My Integration

The AI power luggage connects directly to Apple's Find My network, enabling global location tracking even when Bluetooth is disconnected or the suitcase is powered off.

Users can also trigger sound alerts remotely, making it easier to locate luggage in airports, hotels, or crowded public spaces.

Smart App Connectivity

Through the Airwheel App, users can access:

Battery monitoring

Speed management

Remote control functions

Cruise control

Ambient lighting customization

System diagnostics

The system can also provide instant alerts if the suitcase is moved unexpectedly.

TSA-Approved Security

A TSA-approved lock provides enhanced protection while maintaining compliance with international airport security requirements.

Award-Winning Design Meets Smart Travel Innovation





Constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and finished with a premium nano-textured surface, the SE3SXD smart suitcase combines durability with luxury aesthetics.

Available in:

Deep Space Black

Luxury Silver

Vibrant Pink

The smart suitcase incorporates Airwheel’s portfolio of more than 600 global patents and has received multiple international design awards for innovation and industrial design excellence.

All intelligent systems are integrated within the suitcase structure, preserving practical storage space for 3–5 days of travel essentials.

More Than Smart Luggage: A Portable Power Solution

The airline-approved removable battery also functions as a portable power source.

Integrated fast-charging ports allow travelers to charge smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other electronic devices while traveling.

By combining the functions of a smart suitcase, electric suitcase, portable power bank, and personal mobility device, the SE3SXD offers a complete intelligent travel solution for modern consumers.

Designed for Every Journey

Whether traveling for business, leisure, commuting, or gifting, the Airwheel SE3SXD delivers a smarter and more connected travel experience.

From airport terminals to city streets, the AI suitcase transforms every journey into a seamless blend of mobility, convenience, and intelligent interaction.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a global leader in smart mobility and intelligent travel technology, specializing in AI suitcases, smart luggage, electric suitcases, rideable suitcases, and cabin luggage solutions. Backed by over 600 international patents, award-winning industrial design, and a fully integrated R&D ecosystem, Airwheel continues to redefine the future of intelligent travel worldwide.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net