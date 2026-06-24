Classiq and Hatch Advance Quantum Chemistry in Singapore Running on AWS

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq and Hatch today announced the completion of a quantum-classical computational chemistry proof-of-concept (PoC), executed via Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Braket, that demonstrated a workflow for estimating molecular binding energy, a key step in understanding how small molecules interact with protein targets.

Conducted through Hatch’s Dimension X open innovation challenge for the Singapore Home Team, the project used Classiq’s quantum software platform, AWS infrastructure for classical high-performance computing, and Braket as the quantum execution pathway to validate a hybrid quantum-classical pipeline for binding energy calculation.

Learn more about the project in the blog: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/quantum-computing/classiq-and-aws-power-quantum-classical-chemistry-innovation-in-singapore-with-hatch/

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The work provides evidence of Singapore’s growing role as a testbed for applied quantum technologies. Singapore’s National Quantum Strategy, coordinated by the National Quantum Office with support from the National Research Foundation, is designed to advance quantum research, engineering capabilities, innovation and enterprise partnerships. Hatch’s Dimension X program adds an operational pathway for validating emerging technologies for public safety.

In the project, a pipeline combined parallelized Density Functional Theory (DFT) calculations with a variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) executed through the Classiq platform. The pipeline is architected to route quantum circuits to classical or quantum resources, enabling execution on quantum hardware as devices mature. The workflow was designed to estimate binding energy by calculating the energy of the protein-ligand complex, the binding pocket and the ligand separately, then combining those results.

Binding energy helps indicate how strongly a ligand interacts with a protein’s active site. Early computational prediction can help research teams prioritize molecular candidates before committing to more expensive laboratory testing.

“Quantum computing delivers value when it is connected to real workflows, real infrastructure and real operational needs,” said Nir Minerbi, co-founder and CEO of Classiq. “This project shows how Singapore’s innovation ecosystem and Classiq’s high-level quantum software can come together on AWS to advance practical quantum chemistry experimentation.”

The workflow used Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for the parallelized classical high-performance computing portion of the pipeline, running DFT calculations that would be intractable on a typical workstation. The quantum component used a fragment-environment embedding approach where the chemically active fragment was treated with a quantum method, while the surrounding protein environment was handled through DFT. This approach reduced systems of up to about 100 atoms to active spaces of roughly 10 to 14 spatial orbitals, keeping the quantum problem tractable while preserving the environment’s electronic influence.

Classiq’s platform enabled researchers to describe the chemistry problem at a high level, including the fermionic Hamiltonian, electron counts and ansatz type. The platform then synthesized optimized quantum circuits, applied qubit tapering and supported execution of the VQE workflow without requiring manual gate-level programming. The pipeline was validated on benchmark systems before being extended to more complex molecular settings.

“Hatch is continually exploring frontier technologies, including emerging quantum capabilities, to address both current and future challenges. Through our programs, we provide a platform for start-ups like Classiq to work directly with challenge owners and end-users, enabling them to explore the real-world viability of their solutions within Singapore’s operational environment,” said Mok Shao Hong, Centre Director at Hatch. “This collaboration demonstrates how global technology companies and Singapore’s public safety innovation community can work together to evaluate emerging capabilities against meaningful problems.”

The project also highlights a practical path for quantum chemistry development today: use classical cloud infrastructure for parts of the problem that are computationally intensive but well understood, then apply quantum methods to the molecular fragments where electronic correlation becomes difficult for classical methods alone. The work is a proof of concept where the modular architecture is designed to support more advanced quantum algorithms as hardware and methods mature, including future extensions beyond standard VQE.

About Hatch

Hatch is HTX’s innovation centre that curates structured access between the world’s frontier deep-tech solutions to solve real world use-cases and needs faced by public safety agencies, such as Singapore’s Home Team. We move technology from global scouting to operational deployment – through our specialised programmes and platforms tailor-made to deliver impact in mission-critical environments.

This is our mission to innovate: Access. Validate. Deploy.

Our capabilities sit in the design and development of programmes and innovation pathways, end-user engagement and capacity development, and building international deep-tech networks.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness the power of quantum computing.

Classiq’s quantum software engineering platform enables an enterprise-grade workflow that transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner on any quantum computer, all without requiring deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce , Comcast , The BMW Group , Intesa Sanpaolo and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, is backed by leading global VCs and CVCs, including SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm and HSBC. Classiq is the global category leader at the forefront of engineering advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

The Classiq platform is available in AWS Marketplace to help get started on your quantum computing journey.

Media Contacts:

Hatch Marketing

hello@thehatchx.com

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqPR@rainierco.com