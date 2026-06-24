Regulated Information – Inside information

Nyrstar NV provides an update with respect to the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2026

24 June 2026 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) has previously issued the notice for the annual general shareholders’ meeting and an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held consecutively on 30 June 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

As mentioned before, on 22 June 2026, the Company received a letter from its shareholder Urion Investments Holdings Ltd (“Urion”), a Trafigura group company. In this letter, Urion states that it will abstain from voting on the first agenda item of the Company’s extraordinary general meeting on 30 June 2026 regarding the continuation of the Company’s activities. The Company notes the press coverage that said letter has generated.

The Company also refers to the communication dated 9 June 2026 from the FSMA, in which it asked the Company to seek the advice of external counsel on the two following aspects: (i) the impact that dissolution and liquidation would have on the ongoing criminal proceedings; (ii) the impact that dissolution and liquidation would have on the possibility for the company to defend its rights by initiating proceedings against the third parties responsible, if the situation should warrant it. The Company has requested such legal advice and intends to publish it in full on its website, when it will be possible.

To allow the market sufficient time to appraise the aforementioned information, the board of directors of the Company has decided to remove the agenda item on continuation of the Company’s activities from the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2026. The board shall, for the avoidance of doubt, still take shareholders’ questions on the (removed) agenda item.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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