NBPE Announces May Monthly NAV Update





Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces May Monthly NAV Update

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 24 June 2026

Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.1bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces its 31 May 2026 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 May 2026)

NAV per share was $27.22 (£20.19), a USD total return of (0.7%) in the month

Approximately 91% of valuation information based on 31 March 2026 private company valuations or quoted holdings

On a constant currency basis, Q1 2026 private valuations were down (0.3%)1F 2

Partial realisation of Osaic, an independent broker dealer, in May 2026 via a continuation vehicle. As part of the transaction, NBPE realised approximately 40% of its 30 April 2026 NAV; total exit proceeds from Osaic are $27 million

Announced realisation of FDH Aero, a global leader in aerospace and defence logistics and a 2024 vintage co-investment; the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026

Pro forma for other expected realisations and cash received to-date during the month of June, total realisations for the year would be $144 million ~341k shares repurchased (cost of ~$6.4 million) in May 2026 at a weighted average discount of 32% resulting in ~$0.07 NAV per share accretion in the month $25 million invested in an undisclosed technology company; $104 million committed to new investments year-to-date Continued balance sheet flexibility with $190 million of available liquidity at 31 May 2026







As of 31 May 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (0.9%) 3.2% 7.1%

2.3% 26.2%

4.8% 164.7%

10.2% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 10.7% 28.0% 83.5%

22.4% 80.0%

12.5% 259.6%

13.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (9.1%) 6.2% 6.6%

2.1% 33.9%

6.0% 212.1%

12.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 6.5% 22.3% 53.6%

15.4% 67.0%

10.8% 134.6%

8.9%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 May 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in private company valuations and quoted holdings

(0.5%) NAV decrease ($5 million) from updated private company valuation information

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($2 million) from quoted holdings

Immaterial change in NAV from foreign exchange movements

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

0.2% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks





$25 million of realisation proceeds received in May 2026; total announced realisations of $144 million

Consisting primarily of proceeds received from the partial exit of Osaic, an independent broker dealer, through a continuation vehicle process; NBPE invested $15 million into Osaic in 2019

Following the partial realisation of approximately 40% of NBPE’s April net asset value, which generated $27 million of total sales proceeds, NBPE’s remaining net asset value in Osaic is approximately $42 million

Announced realisation of FDH Aero, a global leader in aerospace and defence logistics; NBPE invested in FDH in 2024 (~2 year holding period to-date). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026

Together with other expected realisations and other cash received to-date in June, pro forma realisations in 2026 would be $144 million

One new direct investment completed in May 2026

$25 million invested in one new undisclosed technology company

$104 million committed to new investments year-to-date

Continued buybacks in May 2026 and an additional $120 million allocated to buybacks over the next two years

~341k shares repurchased in May 2026 at a weighted average discount of 32%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.07 per share

Year-to-date, NBPE has returned $57 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks

On 1 June 2026, NBPE announced a further $120 million allocation to share buybacks over the next two years, taking the cumulative allocation to share buybacks since the beginning of 2025 to $240 million





Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $190 million of total liquidity at 31 May 2026

$10 million of cash and liquid investments with $190 million of undrawn credit line available

Investment level of 110%

Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders

At 31 May 2026, there was approximately $91 million of pending realisations, which provides a meaningful enhancement to the liquidity position as cash is received from the underlying transactions

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 May 2026 was based on the following information:

8% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2026 6% in public securities 2% in private direct investments

91% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026 91% in private direct investments

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025 1% in private direct investments







Supplementary Information (as of 31 May 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 75.5 6.0% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 67.0 5.3% OneMonroe 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 66.0 5.3% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 46.2 3.7% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 43.9 3.5% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 42.4 3.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 41.3 3.3% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.1 3.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 38.5 3.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.8 3.0% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 35.8 2.8% Ryan 2026 Ares / Onex Business Services 35.0 2.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 34.7 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Consumer 33.7 2.7% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.6 2.5% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 28.9 2.3% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.9 2.3% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 28.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.0 2.1% Undisclosed Technology Company* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 25.5 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.2 2.0% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 23.6 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 21.5 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.5 1.6% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 19.3 1.5% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.0 1.4% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 16.9 1.3% Undisclosed Technology Company* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 14.9 1.2% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 13.5 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $999.4 79.6%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 23% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 16% Industrials / Industrial Technology 21% Financial Services 13% Business Services 16% Healthcare 9% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 5% 2017 13% 2018 11% 2019 11% 2020 11% 2021 18% 2022 7% 2023 3% 2024 11% 2025 2% 2026 8% Total Portfolio 100%

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray NBPE@teneo.com

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of Neuberger Private Equity Partners. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. Neuberger Private Equity Partners seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Based on net asset value.

2 Based on information received to-date and may be subject to change.

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