RQ Bio Announces $115 Million (£85.5 Million) Series A Financing to Advance Long-Acting Antibody Programme RQB01 for Full Season Influenza Prevention

Financing led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from new investors EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph , Wellington Management and founding investor LifeArc Ventures

, Proceeds support clinical development of lead programme RQB01 designed to provide seasonal influenza protection with a single administration

Christian S. Schade appointed Executive Chairman





LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24, 2026 — RQ Bio, a private biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for the prevention of influenza in high-risk and immunocompromised populations, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $115 million (£85.5 million) Series A financing. The financing was led by Frazier Life Sciences, with participation from new investors EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph and Wellington Management alongside founding investor LifeArc Ventures, as well as shareholders Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford.

The Company's lead programme, RQB01, currently in IND-enabling studies, is designed to deliver potent and broad protection against influenza through a differentiated dual mechanism of action targeting conserved epitopes resilient to seasonal variation. A combination of broad strain coverage, potent neutralizing activity and extended duration of action could establish a new pillar for influenza prophylaxis in vulnerable patient populations.

"Influenza remains a serious and persistent threat for patients whose immune systems cannot rely on vaccination alone," said Mike Westby, Chief Executive Officer of RQ Bio. "Our vision is to develop a preventative therapy capable of delivering reliable protection for an entire flu season with a single administration. This financing will support clinical development of RQB01 as well as advance our proprietary antibody discovery approach towards a pipeline of assets for prophylaxis of respiratory viral diseases.”

"RQ Bio has a strong team with extensive experience in infectious disease and what we believe is a highly innovative approach to influenza prevention," said Joe Cabral, Partner at Frazier Life Sciences, who joined the RQ Bio Board of Directors as part of the Series A financing. "We believe RQB01 possesses several differentiated attributes that will translate to efficacious, season-long prevention of flu in an attractive product format. We are excited to partner with the Company as it works towards advancing RQB01 into the clinic and through multiple important milestones.”

“RQ was co-founded by an exceptional group of UK scientists and LifeArc Ventures several years ago. The RQ team have worked rapidly to progress their research in influenza prevention and with the funding announced today will be able to progress their lead programme into clinical development next year” added Clare Terlouw, Managing Partner at LifeArc Ventures. “The oversubscribed Series A is a testament to the scientific excellence and focused drive of the RQ team and is a great example of first class British science being backed for success on the global stage”.

The Company also announced the appointment of biotechnology industry veteran Christian S. Schade as Executive Chairman. Christian most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Halda Therapeutics, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $3.05 billion in December 2025. He brings significant leadership and transaction experience from his numerous CEO and Board roles combined with nearly 20 years in corporate finance and capital markets at leading global investment banks. As Executive Chairman, Christian will work closely with the management team and Board of Directors to guide corporate strategy and support the Company's continued growth.

About RQ Bio

RQ Bio is a UK-based biotechnology company developing long-acting monoclonal antibodies against seasonal influenza with the goal of providing immediate, powerful, and long-lasting protection against severe viral disease in immunocompromised and high-risk subjects. The Company is advancing its lead product RQB01, a long-acting, potent and broadly protective antibody product, through IND-enabling studies.

Founded in 2021, RQ Bio has a highly experienced team with proven success in developing long-acting antibodies against viral targets. RQ Bio is backed by a strong syndicate of investors – Frazier Life Sciences, EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph, Wellington Management, and LifeArc Ventures as well as Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford.

Media Contacts

Frazer Hall, Sandi Greenwood

MEDiSTRAVA

rqbio@medistrava.com

Mike Westby, CEO

RQ Bio

media@rqbiotechnology.com

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