Advantest Concludes Successful VOICE 2026 Event

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) concluded a successful VOICE 2026 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ. The event was held on May 18-20 and drew over 470 attendees, many of whom were Advantest customers and industry partners.

The VOICE 2026 committee received over 220 abstract submissions from 25 global companies across 14 countries. Of those abstracts, 87 papers were presented over two days, the majority of which were written or co-authored by Advantest’s customers. The track listing featured a wide range of topics important to the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry, such as high-performance computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), test methodologies, as well as a new track covering Silicon Photonics.

This year's event featured an exciting lineup of three keynote speakers: Navid Shahriari, executive vice president, Intel Foundry, advanced packaging technology and manufacturing organization; David McCann, ATA project executive and senior vice president in the business unit at Amkor Technology; and Risto Puhakka, general manager, semiconductor market analysis at TechInsights.

In addition to the keynote presentations, attendees had the opportunity to engage with Advantest R&D engineers during the Technology Kiosk Showcase. Attendees enjoyed valuable networking time during evening events and scheduled breaks.

The VOICE Partner's Expo took place throughout the event, providing Advantest’s partners and sponsors the chance to meet with attendees and exhibit their latest products and offerings. This year’s headline sponsor was ISE Labs/ASE Group.

Best Paper and Best Kiosk Awards

Attendees voted for the Best Paper and Best Kiosk awards using the VOICE mobile app. This year's Best Paper award was presented to Jean-François Côté from Siemens and Hagen Goller from Advantest​ for their paper titled “SSN and IJTAG-Aware ATE: New Features in SmarTest and Tessent Shell for Efficient SSN and IJTAG Integration.” The Best Paper Award was also presented to Mykola Zakharchuk from Advantest for his paper titled “V93000 AI-Driven Test Program Development: Flexible Integration of Cutting-Edge Generative AI Technologies.” Jeff Zhao and Louis Chen from NVIDIA and Benny Wang, Keith Schaub and Brian Buras from Advantest received an Honorable Mention for their paper, “Scaling LLM Intelligence in Semiconductor Test with MCP Servers and Multi-Agent Architectures.” Additionally, Preet Singh, Ira Leventhal and James Hastings from Advantest were also given an Honorable Mention for their paper titled “Enabling HVM Test of Co-Packaged Copper and Optical Devices: Modular Platform Approach.” This year’s Best Kiosk award was won by Mykola Zakharchuk​ from Advantest for his “V93000 AI-Driven Test Program Development: Flexible Integration of Cutting-Edge Generative AI Technologies” kiosk.

Visionary Award

This year’s Visionary Award was presented to Lokesh Narayan, principal test engineer, NVIDIA. Recipients of the Visionary Award are honored for their significant and sustained contributions to VOICE over time. Narayan has contributed 8 papers to VOICE over the past 10 years and has been involved with the show since 2010.

VOICE 2027

VOICE 2027 will be held in San Jose, CA, at the Signia by Hilton on June 14-16. For more details, please go to: https://voice.advantest.com/.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s test platforms and solutions, including the V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, software and more. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2026 on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com