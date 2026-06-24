Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Size to Grow $38.47 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market was valued at USD 20.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 38.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2026–2035.”

Surging AI Accelerator Demand from Hyperscalers Drives Strong Custom Silicon Investment and Accelerates Market Growth

The computing revolution driven by artificial intelligence needs ultra-efficient, application-specific semiconductors that are at least an order of magnitude better than GPU and CPU processors for AI workloads. Google's TPU, Amazon's Trainium and Inferentia, Microsoft's Maia and Meta's custom AI ASICs are all built out of sub-3nm process nodes with matrix multiplication accelerators and high bandwidth memory controllers — an illustration of how deeply hyperscaler investment has made proprietary ASICs a competitive necessity rather than a premium choice in cloud AI infrastructure.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 20.95 Billion

: 20.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 38.47 Billion

: 38.47 Billion CAGR : 6.30% during 2026–2035

: 6.30% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5583

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Xilinx (AMD)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Full Custom ASIC, Semi-Custom ASIC [Cell-Based, Array-Based], Programmable ASIC)

• By Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5583

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, semi-custom ASICs held an estimated 49% market share, supported by pre-designed IP blocks, including standard cell libraries, and provided application-specific optimisation without long design cycles for consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets. Full Custom ASICs is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 7.44% as strong demand for optimum performance in AI applications, high-performance computing and advanced consumer electronics is driving Apple, Google and Amazon to invest heavily in transistor-level customisation delivering maximum efficiency.

By Application

Consumer Electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the ASIC market in 2025, ~37% share The high consumption of smartphones globally, and smart home gadgets requiring application processors, image signal processors and connectivity components from leading players including Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung, is driving the growth of this segment. The Industrial segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 8.51%. The increasing adoption of automation, robotics, Industrial IoT, predictive maintenance systems and smart energy technologies under Industry 4.0 is driving the demand for robust and low-power ASICs that enable edge AI and real-time data processing.

Regional Insights:

North America is the fastest growing regional market with an estimated CAGR of around 7.87% driven by U.S. government CHIPS Act investments to build domestic semiconductor fabrication capability, unprecedented hyperscaler demand for custom AI silicon, and North America’s global leadership in ASIC design intellectual property, EDA software and fabless semiconductor design companies.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global ASIC market with more than 36% of revenue in 2025, driven by the highly concentrated foundries in Taiwan, where TSMC manufactures more than 90% of the latest generation ASICs for worldwide customers. South Korea’s Samsung Foundry and SK Hynix and Japan’s Renesas and Sony Semiconductor add regional manufacturing strength.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5583

Recent Developments:

2025: Apple unveiled its M4 Ultra chip featuring a 3nm full-custom ASIC design with 273 billion transistors, demonstrating continued advancement of vertically integrated custom silicon for high-performance computing across Mac and iPad product lines.

Apple unveiled its M4 Ultra chip featuring a 3nm full-custom ASIC design with 273 billion transistors, demonstrating continued advancement of vertically integrated custom silicon for high-performance computing across Mac and iPad product lines. 2024: Intel announced development of an ASIC accelerator designed to minimize performance overhead in fully homomorphic encryption processing, targeting secure computing applications in financial services, healthcare, and government systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report (The USPs):

ASIC DESIGN & DEPLOYMENT UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand custom silicon adoption patterns across AI computing, and vertically integrated semiconductor development environments.

– helps you understand custom silicon adoption patterns across AI computing, and vertically integrated semiconductor development environments. FULL CUSTOM & SEMI-CUSTOM ASIC PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in transistor-level design efficiency, and AI inference chip capability across competing custom ASIC development platforms and foundry offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in transistor-level design efficiency, and AI inference chip capability across competing custom ASIC development platforms and foundry offerings. AI ACCELERATOR & DATA CENTER SILICON TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of custom AI training chips, and silicon photonics co-packaging approaches across hyperscaler and cloud AI infrastructure procurement channels.

– helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of custom AI training chips, and silicon photonics co-packaging approaches across hyperscaler and cloud AI infrastructure procurement channels. AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL ASIC DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to ADAS sensor fusion silicon, and EV powertrain control silicon driving above-baseline custom semiconductor market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to ADAS sensor fusion silicon, and EV powertrain control silicon driving above-baseline custom semiconductor market growth. CHIPS ACT & SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTMENT POLICY TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in U.S. CHIPS Act domestic fabrication investment and DoD trusted foundry initiative procurement influencing competitive dynamics across the global ASIC market.

– helps you uncover trends in U.S. CHIPS Act domestic fabrication investment and DoD trusted foundry initiative procurement influencing competitive dynamics across the global ASIC market. CHIPLET ARCHITECTURE & NEXT-GENERATION DESIGN AUTOMATION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from AI-enhanced EDA software democratizing custom chip design, and neuromorphic computing architectures transforming custom silicon development capability globally.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Rugged Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Analog Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Logic IC Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026