Shapermint Expands to 1,600 Additional Walmart Stores Nationwide Comfort-First Shapewear Brand Accelerates Retail Growth Across the U.S.

New York, NY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapermint, the size-inclusive intimates and shapewear brand known for delivering everyday comfort and confidence, is excited to announce a major retail expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores nationwide.

This expansion speaks to the success of the Shapermint launch in Walmart stores just a year ago, as well as the continued consumer demand for accessible, comfort-driven shapewear solutions. With this rollout, more customers across the country will be able to shop Shapermint’s best-selling smoothing essentials and wire-free styles in person.

“Walmart has been an incredible partner in helping us bring Shapermint to women everywhere,” said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Shapermint. “Expanding into 1,600 additional stores allows us to meet our community where they already shop and continue delivering high-quality, size-inclusive shapewear at an accessible price point.”

Since launching as a digitally native brand, Shapermint has built a loyal community by prioritizing real-body representation, inclusive sizing, and comfort-first design. The brand’s perpetual expansion into brick-and-mortar retail marks the continued evolution of its omnichannel strategy, making it easier than ever for customers to discover and experience the product firsthand.

The in-store assortment will feature Shapermint Core- a dedicated line, including shaping and smoothing shorts, camis, and everyday essentials designed to deliver incredible value at great prices.

“This expansion speaks to Shapermint’s rapid retail momentum and reinforces the brand’s mission to empower women to feel comfortable, confident, and supported–without compromise,” commented Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of Shapermint.

Walmart stores will carry the following Shapermint Core styles in sizes S-4XL, priced from $14.98 to $27.98.

Shapermint Core Wireless Shaping Bra – an ultra-comfortable and supportive bra

Shapermint Core High-waisted Shaping Panty, Boyshort, and Shorts – shapewear you can wear all day that smooths and shapes without restricting

Shapermint Core Shaping Bodysuit – A one-piece solution for enhanced shaping and support. Shapermint Core Shaping Tights & Cami – Everyday staples that offer stretch, shape, and effortless layering

Shapermint Core is available at Walmart locations throughout the US and Canada, as well as Walmart.com.

About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shapewear and intimates brands in the U.S., serving over 12 million customers worldwide. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering high-quality, confidence-boosting essentials that prioritize comfort and fit for all body types. With a strong direct-to-consumer presence and expanding retail partnerships, Shapermint continues to shape the future of intimate apparel.

For more information, visit Shapermint.com or follow @Shapermint.

Contact Info



Leesa Raab

PR@Shapermint.com