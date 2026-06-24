STARTRADER Lists SpaceX (SPCX) CFD Days After Historic Nasdaq Debut

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARTRADER has added SPCX CFD (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) to its trading platform, making the instrument available on MT5 from 15 June 2026 and on the STARTRADER App from 18 June 2026. The listing comes just three days after SpaceX's Nasdaq debut on 12 June, one of the fastest turnarounds in the broker's instrument launch history.



SpaceX's IPO was the largest in U.S. market history, raising $85 billion through the sale of more than 555 million shares at an offer price of $135. The stock closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%, with trading volume exceeding 500 million shares. The scale of investor interest made rapid platform availability a priority for brokers serving active retail traders.



For STARTRADER, the decision to list SPCX CFD within days of its public debut reflects a broader principle that has guided the company's growth: when traders want access, the platform delivers. Expanding the US equities offering with one of the most in-demand instruments on the market is a direct response to the trading community's expectations, and a measure of the operational readiness required to act on them.



That speed carries a trust signal. Listing a newly public stock at this scale requires coordination across compliance, platform integration, and risk management. Doing it within days of the IPO, with 5x leverage and extended trading hours (Monday to Friday, 16:30-23:00), subject to applicable entity conditions, demonstrates the infrastructure and responsiveness that STARTRADER's clients have come to rely on.

"When the largest IPO in history enters the public market, demand for timely access can be significant. Listing SPCX CFD within days of its Nasdaq debut reflects our focus on providing timely access to newly available instruments."

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER



The addition of SPCX CFD is part of STARTRADER's continued expansion across asset classes, driven by client demand and a commitment to keeping the platform aligned with where markets are moving. With several high-profile technology companies that market participants have been watching closely, the infrastructure and processes behind this listing are designed to support future product launches as they become available.



About STARTRADER



STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY. Regulated and licensed through entities across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER operates in accordance with the permissions granted to each respective entity and combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.



Disclaimer: The content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions and are subject to local regulatory restrictions. Trading in financial instruments, including CFDs, involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial investment.

Contact

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

Janna.magabilen@startrader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b7071c6-2b43-44d3-a1c5-77f5b8210146