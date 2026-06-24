Internet Society Foundation Opens Global Call for Common Good Cyber Fund to Strengthen Cybersecurity 

Washington, United States, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications open 23 June–4 August 2026 to support nonprofits strengthening cybersecurity for civil society.

The Internet Society Foundation today announced the opening of a global call for applications to the Common Good Cyber Fund (CGCF), a multi-year funding initiative supporting nonprofit organizations that protect civil society and strengthen the Internet’s core cybersecurity infrastructure. Through this call, the Fund will provide at least USD $3.5 million through an estimated 15 two-year grants.

This launch marks the next phase of the initiative following its 2025 launch and pilot phase, which awarded six initial grants to address urgent gaps in the global cybersecurity ecosystem.

The Common Good Cyber Fund is part of the Internet Society’s Safer Internet Initiative, a broader effort to ensure that people can not only access the Internet but use it safely and securely. Between 2026 and 2029, the Internet Society and the Internet Society Foundation will direct more than USD $40 million to safer Internet programs, combining organizational resources with contributions from donor partners.

“Nonprofits focused on cybersecurity are essential to defending online civic space, yet they remain under-resourced. We are proud that the Common Good Cyber Fund supports this community and helps protect those most at risk.” - Sally Wentworth, President and CEO of the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation

The CGCF supports nonprofit organizations working across key areas of the cybersecurity ecosystem, including:

Maintenance of critical cybersecurity infrastructure.

Delivery of scalable support to secure Internet users from digital harm, including state-directed cyber activity and digital transnational repression.

Advancement of a safer Internet for vulnerable groups and high-risk communities, including civil society and journalists.

A Collaborative Global Effort

The Internet Society Foundation implements the grantmaking component of the Fund on behalf of the Internet Society, in close collaboration with the Common Good Cyber Ecosystem Committee and a Strategic Advisory Committee.

The Fund is supported through pooled contributions from a diverse group of donors, including the governments of Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, as well as Craig Newmark Philanthropies and the Internet Society.

This collaborative model reflects a growing global commitment to strengthening cybersecurity as a shared public good and ensuring that nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to operate sustainably at scale.

How to Apply

The open call for applications will run from 23 June to 4 August 2026 at 21:00 UTC. Eligible nonprofit organizations worldwide are encouraged to apply.

More information about eligibility criteria and the application process is available at: isoc.pub/CGCF

About the Internet Society Foundation

The Internet Society Foundation believes in the Internet's transformative power to improve lives. Guided by the vision that the Internet is for everyone, we support initiatives that promote an open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy Internet. Through strategic funding and partnerships, we expand digital access, foster innovation, and address critical challenges in education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. Since 2019, the Foundation has worked to unlock the Internet’s full potential for communities worldwide.





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