Dangbei Prime Day: 38% Off 4K Laser Projectors Puts the World Cup on a 200-Inch Wall — From £799 on Amazon UK





LONDON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is marking Amazon Prime Day with two of its biggest 4K laser deals of the year — and the timing is no accident. From 24 to 26 June, shoppers on Amazon.co.uk can take 38% off the bestselling Dangbei DBOX02 and the flagship MP1 Max, as the summer’s biggest football tournament reaches its decisive group-stage matches and the knockout rounds come into view. For less than the price of a mid-size television, either projector throws a bright, true-to-life picture up to 200 inches wide — the kind of screen that turns an ordinary evening match into an occasion.

Why a projector beats the next TV upgrade — especially this summer

The maths on the British living room has shifted. A 65- or 75-inch television still commands four figures and bolts a fixed black rectangle to the wall, yet the way people actually watch keeps outgrowing it. This summer makes the point better than any sales pitch: the whole household wants to watch the same matches on the biggest screen possible, together, with friends round.

A flat panel stops at the size a wall will carry. A Dangbei laser projector throws an image up to 200 inches, then disappears the moment the final whistle blows — no permanent fixture, no panel dominating the room. Switch it on for the match; switch it off and the wall is a wall again. With built-in Google TV and officially licensed Netflix on both models, there is no extra box to wire in, and the same screen that hosts the football on Saturday is ready for a film on Sunday.

Dangbei DBOX02 — 4K ALPD Laser Projector | The bestseller, at its deepest cut





The DBOX02 is Dangbei’s bestseller, and at 38% off it is the standout deal of this Prime Day. Its 4K ALPD laser light source delivers up to 2,450 ISO lumens and a crisp image up to 200 inches — bright enough to follow a match with the curtains only half-drawn on a long June evening. Google TV and officially licensed Netflix are built in, so there is no extra streaming box to clutter the setup: it moves effortlessly from the afternoon kick-off to a Sunday-night film to whatever the family wants next.

Prime Day price: £799 (was £1,279 — save £480, 38% off)

Shop on Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N

Dangbei MP1 Max — 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Flagship | Reference picture quality





For the viewer who notices when colour is even slightly off, the MP1 Max is Dangbei’s reference projector. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED engine pushes 3,100 ISO lumens and covers roughly 110% of the BT.2020 colour space with a ΔE below 1 — so the green of the pitch and the colour of every kit reach the wall exactly as broadcast. Native 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D support, plus Google TV and licensed Netflix, make it the centrepiece of a serious home theatre that stays vivid and lifelike even before the sun goes down.

Prime Day price: £999 (was £1,599 — save £600, 38% off)

Shop on Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F43HZC23

Prime Day deals at a glance (24–26 June)

Model List price Prime Day You save Discount Dangbei DBOX02 £1,279 £799 £480 38% Dangbei MP1 Max £1,599 £999 £600 38%

All prices in GBP on Amazon.co.uk. Offer runs 24–26 June 2026, while promotional stock lasts.

Availability

Both deals are live exclusively on the Dangbei Amazon UK Store from 24 to 26 June 2026, while promotional stock lasts. Full product details and specifications are available at us.dangbei.com.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specialising in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware — including ALPD laser and Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light engines — with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces. The company’s projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology publications globally.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Web: us.dangbei.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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