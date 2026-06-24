Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Size to Reach USD 5.25 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Size was valued at USD 2.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2026–2035. Rising adoption of AI-powered pharmacovigilance platforms, increasing adverse event reporting requirements, and growing demand for automated drug safety monitoring solutions are accelerating market growth worldwide. Drug safety automation platforms are becoming essential for pharmaceutical companies seeking faster adverse event processing, signal detection, and regulatory compliance.





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AI-Powered Pharmacovigilance Automation and Drug Safety Software Adoption Drive Market Growth

Artificial intelligence and natural language processing are rapidly changing the pharmacovigilance domain. Artificial intelligence enables fast mining of safety data from unstructured text such as patient notes and research papers. Cloud computing allows global teams to access data in a timely manner for reporting purposes, reducing manual work and allowing faster drug safety decisions. > “More than 90% of the big pharma companies in regulated markets are now using digital systems for adverse event reporting and connected digital safety databases. “This is an example of how automation has become standard rather than aspirational across the industry.”

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Oracle Corporation

Veeva Systems Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ArisGlobal LLC

Accenture plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Genpact Limited

Capgemini SE

Parexel International Corporation

ICON plc

EVERSANA

Ennov SAS

AB Cube SAS

RXLogix Corporation

Indegene Limited

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

High use of drug safety automation solutions by pharmaceutical companies to process adverse events, generate signals and perform regulatory activities that improve efficiency, reduce errors and streamline safety compliance processes will drive the market growth. Software dominated the pharmacovigilance automation market with 72.40% share, in 2025. The Services segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.77%. The growth is being driven by increasing demand for implementation, integration, validation and outsourced pharmacovigilance services, complex regulatory demands, and growing adoption of AI-based solutions requiring professional expertise.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based deployment segment held a 49.80% market share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period. Adoption of cloud-based pharmacovigilance systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations is being boosted by factors such as reduced costs, and ease of integration with AI technologies. The SaaS segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.02%. Subscription based deployment models are likely to ensure faster implementation and automated software updates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies looking for flexible, cost-effective and remotely accessible pharmacovigilance platforms.

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence dominated the pharmacovigilance automation market with 41.30% share in 2025. This is attributed to the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence in the automation of adverse event reporting and signal management processes. The fastest growing segment is Natural Language Processing with a CAGR of 13.73% due to increasing demand for extracting safety insights from unstructured healthcare data sources such as physicians notes and scientific literature and social media adverse event monitoring in multiple languages.

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies led the market with a share of 58.60% in 2025, owing to large drug portfolios and significant investment in AI-based safety systems enabling efficient pharmacovigilance automation. The fastest growing segment is the Biotechnology Companies with a CAGR of 11.57%. Rapid growth in biologics and precision medicine pipelines with complex safety requirements is driving adoption of pharmacovigilance automation for case processing and signal detection among companies with limited internal pharmacovigilance infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

North America held a dominant position in the global Pharmacovigilance automation market 2025 with a share of around 38.60% of the total market. This is due to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, stringent compliance requirements in the region, growing adoption of AI-based safety platforms and more than 90% of hospitals in the U.S. reporting adverse event data through electronic reporting systems linked to automated safety infrastructure.

U.S. Pharmacovigilance Automation Market

The U.S. Pharmacovigilance Automation Market was valued at USD 0.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.95% The United States remains one of the largest domestic markets with over 2 million adverse event reports filed annually into the FDA’s FAERS database underscoring the need for automation technology. Almost 96 percent of non-federal acute care hospitals have certified EHR systems that can automatically integrate real-world data and generate safety signals into pharmacovigilance workflows.

Europe Pharmacovigilance Automation Market

The Europe Pharmacovigilance Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 0.34 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.92 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 18.9%. Europe has a consistent growth pattern, and is underpinned by robust regulatory frameworks. The EudraVigilance database handles more than 2 million individual case safety reports annually, and electronic reporting compliance is more than 95% among EU marketing authorisation holders. Germany accounts for around 24.80% of European revenues, with France, the United Kingdom and Italy providing consistent secondary demand, driven by the growing adoption of digital health technology and the need for post-market surveillance automation.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of about 8.92 percent. The rapid growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical research in the Asia Pacific region (including China, Japan, India, South Korea and South-east Asia) has seen over 70% of the region’s member states putting in place effective pharmacovigilance systems in line with WHO safety monitoring standards, with the Asia Pacific region providing an increasing proportion of more than 25% of the world’s Individual Case Safety Reports.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, CROs, and drug safety service providers are increasingly investing in pharmacovigilance automation software to improve compliance, reduce operational costs, and accelerate regulatory submissions across global markets.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Oracle Corporation innovated next-generation AI pharmacovigilance automation tools increasing speed and efficiency of safety case processing and global regulatory compliance across pharmaceutical client organizations.

Oracle Corporation innovated next-generation AI pharmacovigilance automation tools increasing speed and efficiency of safety case processing and global regulatory compliance across pharmaceutical client organizations. 2025: IQVIA Holdings Inc. innovated its safety surveillance analytics platform leveraging AI and real-world data for improvement of pharmacovigilance signal detection globally across pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

The Pharmacovigilance Automation Market is witnessing significant transformation as pharmaceutical organizations adopt artificial intelligence, natural language processing, cloud-based pharmacovigilance software, and automated safety surveillance solutions to manage growing global drug safety requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PHARMACOVIGILANCE AUTOMATION ADOPTION & DRUG SAFETY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand platform adoption patterns across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and regulatory submission automation environments.

– helps you understand platform adoption patterns across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and regulatory submission automation environments. AI & NLP SIGNAL DETECTION PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in AI-powered adverse event detection accuracy, NLP unstructured data extraction efficiency, real-world evidence integration capability, automated case processing throughput, and cloud-based regulatory reporting performance across competing pharmacovigilance automation platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in AI-powered adverse event detection accuracy, NLP unstructured data extraction efficiency, real-world evidence integration capability, automated case processing throughput, and cloud-based regulatory reporting performance across competing pharmacovigilance automation platforms. CLOUD & SaaS DEPLOYMENT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the operational and compliance advantages of cloud-based, and SaaS pharmacovigilance deployment models across pharmaceutical organizations managing sensitive patient safety data and complex multi-jurisdictional regulatory reporting requirements.

– helps you assess the operational and compliance advantages of cloud-based, and SaaS pharmacovigilance deployment models across pharmaceutical organizations managing sensitive patient safety data and complex multi-jurisdictional regulatory reporting requirements. ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING & SIGNAL MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to EHR-integrated safety data automation, and biologics safety reporting complexity driving pharmacovigilance automation investment.

– helps you identify opportunities related to EHR-integrated safety data automation, and biologics safety reporting complexity driving pharmacovigilance automation investment. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & PHARMACOVIGILANCE INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in EMA EudraVigilance reporting requirements, and digital transformation programme budgets influencing competitive dynamics across the global pharmacovigilance automation market.

– helps you uncover trends in EMA EudraVigilance reporting requirements, and digital transformation programme budgets influencing competitive dynamics across the global pharmacovigilance automation market. OUTSOURCING & NEXT-GENERATION SAFETY AUTOMATION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from CRO pharmacovigilance outsourcing growth, and future intelligent automation technologies transforming drug safety management capability globally.

Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.50% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS))

• By Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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