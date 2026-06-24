Catchnex Accelerates Global Expansion: From South American Success Story to Emerging International Platform





Copy Trading Pioneer Brings Professional Strategies to 500,000+ Users Across Multiple Asset Classes

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchnex S.R.L., a fintech platform that has served over 500,000 investors across South America, today announced its expansion into North Africa and the Middle East.

The announcement represents the next phase of the company's journey from a regional success story to a globally-positioned investment solutions provider. Since its founding in 2019, Catchnex has focused on democratizing access to professional investment strategies through automated technology and strategy replication.

With this expansion, the platform aims to bring its suite of investment tools including Copy Trading, cryptocurrencies, forex, precious metals, and algorithmic strategies to millions of emerging investors in new markets.

Bridging the Gap Between Expertise and Accessibility Through Copy Trading

Catchnex's ecosystem addresses a fundamental challenge facing modern investors: the gap between market opportunity and practical barriers such as limited time, technical knowledge, and professional experience. The platform enables retail and beginner investors to access investment opportunities previously available only to institutional investors and finance professionals.

"Our mission has always been to make advanced investment tools accessible to everyday investors," said the Catchnex team. "Through our automated strategy solutions and innovation, we're reshaping how individuals engage with global financial markets."

This democratization is particularly valuable in emerging markets, where millions of investors are entering financial markets for the first time but lack access to institutional-grade tools and expertise. By removing traditional barriers to entry, Catchnex empowers individuals to participate in global markets on equal footing with established investors, fostering financial inclusion and literacy across diverse demographics.

Comprehensive Investment Solutions on a Single Platform





Catchnex's multi-asset offering includes:

Copy Trading Strategies

Cryptocurrencies

Forex Markets

Precious Metals (Gold & Commodities)

Automated Investment Bots



This integrated approach enables investors to diversify their portfolios without juggling multiple platforms, streamlining both portfolio management and risk analysis.

Market Intelligence and Risk Management







Beyond simple strategy replication, Catchnex provides robust analytics tools that empower users to make informed decisions. Investors can analyze detailed performance metrics, risk assessments, and historical data before committing capital. This transparency-first approach ensures users understand the strategies they're following and can adjust their involvement based on personal risk tolerance and investment objectives.

Strategic International Expansion







The company's expansion into North Africa and the Middle East reflects growing market demand driven by:

Young, tech-savvy populations embracing digital finance

Increased adoption of online investment platforms

Rising financial literacy and investor sophistication

Strong demand for transparent, accessible investment solutions

These regions represent some of the fastest-growing digital finance markets globally, with millions of emerging investors seeking alternatives to traditional banking structures.

Riding the Wave of Automated Investment Solutions







Copy Trading and automated strategy replication has emerged as one of the fastest-growing trends in modern investing. The space is being further accelerated by:

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms

Advanced automation and algorithmic investment systems

Data-driven decision-making frameworks

Increased retail investor participation in global markets

The Future of Investing: Technology, Transparency, and Access







Industry analysts point to a clear trend: the future of investing is increasingly shaped by those who combine professional expertise with advanced technology. Catchnex positions itself at the intersection of these forces, offering:

Access to verified professional investment strategies

Real-time market intelligence and analytics

Automated execution and risk management

Performance tracking and comparative analysis

User-centric design for all experience levels



About Catchnex S.R.L

Catchnex is a fintech platform specializing in automated investment solutions and strategy replication. The company provides retail and professional investors with access to diversified asset classes including copy trading, cryptocurrencies, forex, precious metals, and algorithmic investment strategies through a unified, user-friendly interface. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica, Catchnex is committed to making professional investment strategies accessible to everyday investors worldwide.

Media Contact

Guiseppe Belgao

Email: info@catchnex.com

Website: www.catchnex.com



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