



DENVER, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SKHTU Exchange formally submitted its license application materials to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), marking the entry of the platforms compliance deployment in the Asian market into a substantive review phase. It is understood that the relevant application materials have completed preliminary acceptance, and the subsequent process will proceed to the document review and operational assessment stage in accordance with the regulatory procedures.

According to the standard review process for digital asset licenses in Singapore, the regulatory authority first conducts a completeness check on the information submitted by the platform, including the corporate governance structure, operating entity details, business model description, and compliance system documents. If the submitted materials meet the basic requirements, the regulatory authority will proceed to the next stage of detailed review procedures.

During the MAS license approval process, the regulator will focus on the actual operational capabilities of the platform, including the customer identification mechanism, anti-money laundering procedures, data security, user asset management system, and internal risk control framework.

SKHTU Exchange has established a dedicated compliance team responsible for coordinating regulatory communication and supplementary documentation. In addition to continuously updating relevant materials in accordance with review requirements, the platform is also concurrently advancing internal system checks and process optimization to ensure that all operational mechanisms comply with Singapore regulatory standards.

The review cycle for digital asset licenses in Singapore is relatively long. Since it involves multiple dimensions such as technology, security, and operations, the approval process typically takes more than four months. Therefore, for digital asset platforms, the subsequent review stage is not merely a document examination but also a continuous assessment of overall operational capability.

Anna Kowalski, Chief Marketing Officer of SKHTU Exchange, stated that the platform will actively cooperate with subsequent audit procedures. She pointed out that as the global regulatory environment for digital assets gradually matures, the long-term stable operational capability and risk management mechanism of the platform are becoming an important foundation for industry development.

From the perspective of current industry development trends, competition among cryptocurrency exchanges is shifting from market expansion to the construction of compliance systems. As SKHTU Exchange formally submits its application materials for the MAS license in Singapore, the subsequent progress of the approval process will continue to attract market attention.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a41ad04d-2350-459b-96d1-d05d99dfdf80

