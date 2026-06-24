BNO Developments Makes Energy Class A Its Default Standard for Shortlisted Cyprus New-Builds

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As energy efficiency shifts from a selling point to a resale necessity, the Cyprus specialist is building the standard into every shortlist it sends.

BNO Developments announced that Energy Class A-rated properties will become the default standard for the Cyprus new-build homes it recommends to clients. The company said the change reflects evolving buyer expectations and increasing demand for energy-efficient properties with strong long-term resale potential.

As energy efficiency shifts from a selling point to a resale necessity, BNO Developments is treating it as a baseline rather than an optional feature. The firm said Energy Class A homes will now lead the shortlists it prepares for international buyers, relocation clients, and property investors evaluating opportunities across Cyprus.

According to the company, a Class A rating has become an increasingly important consideration for both buyers and lenders. BNO Developments believes homes that meet modern energy-efficiency standards are better positioned to maintain value over time, while properties with lower ratings may face greater challenges in the resale market.

The decision formalizes an approach the company says its advisors have followed for years. Through working with clients across the Cyprus property market, the team has observed the growing importance of energy performance in both purchase and resale decisions.

“A cheap home with a poor energy rating isn't a bargain. It's a problem you inherit at resale,” said Laura Papadopoulou, Paphos Advisor at BNO Developments. “I'd rather have the awkward conversation now than watch a client struggle to sell in five years. Protecting their way out is part of the job.”

BNO is clear that the standard is a guide, not a straitjacket. A buyer set on a particular older project still gets honest help. But by default, the firm says, its shortlists will lead with class A new-builds, and it expects the rest of the market to keep moving the same way through 2026 and beyond.

About BNO Developments

BNO Developments works with international buyers, relocation clients, and longer-term investors looking for new-build homes in Cyprus. The tagline, “Building New Opportunities,” sums up the job: connect buyers with developers, lawyers, and mortgage partners, then stay with them from the first brief through to handover. More at BNO Developments.

Website: https://bnodevelopments.com





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