ees Europe 2026: XING Mobility Makes European Debut of XBE50 Immersion-Cooled Mobile Power Solution

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion-cooled battery technology, announces the European debut of its new product, the IMMERSIO™ XBE50, at ees Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany. Built on XING Mobility's automotive-grade immersion-cooled battery technology, the XBE50 is a highly mobile 50kWh energy storage device, deployable across diverse applications including emergency power supply, peak shaving, and renewable energy integration. Alongside the XBE50 launch, XING will showcase its large-capacity immersion-cooled ESS (energy storage solutions) ranging from a 200kWh all-in-one cabinet to 1,000kWh systems, drawing on real-world deployments across wind farm sites, low-temperature Nordic regions, and mobile electrification markets.

XING at ees Europe 2026, Munich debuting the IMMERSIO™ XBE50, a highly mobile 50kWh energy storage device for versatile power applications.

IMMERSIO™ XBE50: From Emergency Response to Off-Grid Power Deployment

Designed for outdoor, disaster recovery, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, the XBE50 is built on an immersion cooling architecture in which every cell is fully submerged in non-conductive coolant, delivering industry-leading thermal management and explosion-proof safety that maintains stable operation even in high-temperature, high-humidity, and high-vibration conditions. Its All-in-One compact design significantly simplifies on-site installation and commissioning, enabling true plug-and-play deployment. With support for direct solar DC coupling, the XBE50 integrates seamlessly with renewable energy systems, functioning as a self-sufficient mobile smart power station.

In terms of application, the XBE50 combines operational flexibility with high reliability. The active thermal runaway suppression enabled by its immersion cooling architecture ensures zero failure at critical moments, making it highly suited for uninterruptible power scenarios such as disaster response, medical facilities, and telecommunications base stations. Paired with an intelligent energy management system, the XBE50 can also serve as a smart power node for residential and C&I users to optimize electricity costs, or deliver efficient, stable green power in off-grid and remote environments. Multiple XBE50 units can also be rapidly deployed and interconnected to form a microgrid, delivering resilient power for disaster response, remote communities, or field operations.

Proven Across Diverse Fields: XING’s Immersion-Cooled Battery Systems in Global Deployment

In addition to the XBE50, XING Mobility will present large-capacity immersion-cooled energy storage systems ranging from a 200kWh all-in-one cabinet to 1,000kWh configurations, demonstrating the technology’s proven performance across demanding real-world environments. XING’s immersion-cooled battery systems have been successfully deployed in wind farm energy storage applications, making XING the world’s first to deploy an immersion-cooled ESS at a wind farm site, effectively meeting the challenges of high-rate charge and discharge cycles and extreme weather conditions. In the Nordic market, XING has partnered with strategic partner Nordic Booster to deploy mobile charging solutions in low-temperature regions such as Norway, validating the system’s stability in sub-zero operating conditions. XING’s battery technology also continues to power a growing range of applications including electric supercars, industrial machinery, marine electrification, and AI data center battery backup units (BBU).

Exhibition Details

Event: ees Europe 2026

Venue: Messe München, Munich, Germany

Dates: June 23–25, 2026

XING Mobility Booth: Hall C2, #554

About XING Mobility

XING Mobility is a global leader in high-voltage immersion-cooled battery systems, with a production facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Starting from the development of Taiwan's first electric supercar, MISS R, XING Mobility has built deep expertise in peak power output, dynamic load stability, and precision power control under extreme conditions. In 2024, the company established the world's first mass-production facility for immersion-cooled battery systems and launched the IMMERSIO™ Matrix architecture, integrating cooling, structure, safety, and control into a single system. The platform now extends across commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, marine propulsion, energy storage, and AI data center infrastructure.

https://www.xingmobility.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b967aad-6447-426c-81e5-039f1aafb598