Chinese Mobile Robot Industry Development Report 2026: New Market Intelligence Tracks AGV/AMR Sector Growth, Competitive Shifts, and Humanoid Robot Expansion

Dublin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Mobile Robot Industry Development Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The "Chinese Mobile Robot Industry Development Report 2026," published by the China Mobile Robot Alliance and distributed through Research and Markets, delivers a 101-page, 8-chapter analysis built on primary research rather than desk research alone. The report's underlying survey drew on data from more than 150 domestic and international manufacturers, nearly 100 supply chain companies, and over 50 end-users, gathered through questionnaires, supply chain verification, enterprise visits, and direct interviews with company leadership. The result is a report with close to 80 charts examining sales volume and value, application areas, product categories, industry chain structure, and forward-looking trends across China's mobile robot market in 2025.

The timing is notable. China's mobile robot industry has moved well beyond traditional warehouse AGVs into a broader set of formats — unmanned forklifts (FMRs), autonomous case-handling robots (ACRs), heavy-duty mobile robots rated above 10 tons, mobile manipulators, and now humanoid robots, all of which receive dedicated analysis in the report's products chapter. That breadth reflects how deployment has spread across automotive parts manufacturing, new energy, electronics and semiconductors, supply chain/3PL and new retail, express delivery and cross-border e-commerce, and heavy machinery — six application verticals the report examines individually.

Beyond market sizing, the report maps the structure of China's mobile robot supply chain, including controllers, sensors, motors, reducers, power batteries, and charging systems, and profiles representative companies shaping the competitive landscape, including SIASUN, Geek+, Hikrobot, Hai Robotics, Quicktron, EP Equipment, VisionNav, Winsky Intelligent, Linde Material Handling, and others named throughout the report's companies-mentioned list. For teams tracking competitive positioning, pricing dynamics, export activity, and investment/financing trends in the sector, the report's scope spans global market context as well as China-specific industry environment, demand characteristics, enterprise counts, employment figures, and standards development.

Why This Report Matters

Granular segmentation by product type - separate analysis of AMRs, FMRs, ACRs, heavy-duty robots (>10t), mobile manipulators, and humanoid robots clarifies where growth is concentrated by format

Application-level market mapping - dedicated breakdowns across automotive parts, new energy, electronics/semiconductor, 3PL/new retail, e-commerce logistics, and heavy machinery end markets

Supply chain visibility - a dedicated supply chain map and component-level analysis (controllers, sensors, motors, reducers, batteries, charging) supports sourcing and partnership decisions

Competitive benchmarking - profiles of 18 representative Chinese manufacturers alongside a broader list of 60+ companies mentioned, useful for tracking market share shifts and new entrants

Investment and trade intelligence - coverage of financing activity and export analysis for 2025 supports M&A scouting and market-entry timing

For companies evaluating entry into China's mobile robot market, or benchmarking against incumbents like SIASUN, Geek+, and Hikrobot, the report's pairing of quantitative sizing with qualitative interviews offers a way to validate assumptions about where demand, pricing, and competitive intensity are heading, including the standards landscape now forming around the industry. The inclusion of a dedicated humanoid robot section also signals where the report's authors see one of the more closely watched growth areas for 2026 and beyond.



Companies Featured

Addverb

AGILOX

AGV

AiTEN

and Lanhai Robot

Balyo

CIZON

CSSC

Dexterity

EP Equipment

Exotec

FAIRYLAND

ForwardX

GALAXIS

Geek+

Gen-song

GreyOrange

GUOXING INTELLIGENT

GYRO

HAI ROBOTICS

Hangfa Robotics

HCGZ Intelligence

Heli EFORK

HIKROBOT

HRG

Huaxiao

IPLUSMOBOT

iRAYPLE

Jaten Robotics

JD.com

JiBOT

JUNION

KION Group

KUKA AMR

LANXIN

LANYU

LEAD LOGISTICS

LGIM

Linde Material Handling

LINDIN

Locus Robotics

LOGIANT

Markerwit Technology

MIR

MTD

Multiway Robotics

Mushiny

NTI

OMARK

Omron Adept

Quicktron

SANFBOT

SEER

SIASUN

Smart Loop

Standard Robots

TUSKROBOTS

Vecna Robotics

VisionNav

Winsky Intelligent

X-Mover

YOUIBOT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47wnzt

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