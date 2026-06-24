Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







24 June 2026

Company Announcement No 50/2026

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 19 June 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Attachments

Nr. 50_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 50-2026
GlobeNewswire

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