INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former HanesBrands Investors Who Received Gildan (NYSE: GIL) Shares in Connection with Gildan’s Acquisition of HanesBrands in December 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former HanesBrands Inc. (“HanesBrands”) investors who received shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the “Company”) in connection with Gildan’s acquisition of HanesBrands on December 1, 2025 (“Merger”).

GILDAN STOCK DROPS AFTER DECEMBER MERGER

Gildan is a Canadian–based global apparel manufacturer that produces clothing, socks, and legwear in high volumes for global markets. The Company states, “We are one of the world’s largest vertically integrated manufacturers of apparel known and specialized in selling our products in bulk to printers, brands or companies who then choose to decorate them as they see fit.” Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former HanesBrands investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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