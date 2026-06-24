European Venture Fair Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Exclusive Gathering of Corporate and Venture Investors in Zurich

ZURICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Venture Fair (EVF), one of Europe's longest-running investor gatherings, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 9-10, 2026, bringing together ~150 corporate, institutional, and independent investors at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue near Zurich.

Since its founding, EVF has distinguished itself as a conference created by investors, for investors. The 2026 edition will continue that tradition with two days of curated discussions, networking, and access to emerging technology companies selected by participating investors.

This year's agenda will focus on some of the most consequential themes shaping venture investing and corporate innovation, including the future of energy, fusion technology, physical AI, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence within venture capital itself. Featured speakers include renowned energy strategist Michael Liebreich, James Lockyer from the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, and Markus Moor, Chief Investment Officer at Emerald.

Highlights of the program include:

Keynote: The Latest in Energy with Michael Liebreich

Panel: Igniting Fusion Energy: Mastering Plasma, Scale, and Reality

Panel: Physical AI: Bringing Intelligence into the Physical World

Panel: Keeping the Lights on in a Renewable World: Building a Resilient and Responsive Grid

Roundtable: Venture Capital Rewired – Is AI Changing VC Best Practice?





“This is a fantastic event,” said Michael Liebreich, CEO of Liebreich Associates. “It's one of my favorite of the year because you've got all the right people who are thinking about innovation and earlier stage technologies. They're not just financiers, they're also from industry. So that you have these very collegial discussions and you can raise real concerns. And I think that's just so, so important.”

To mark its 25th anniversary, EVF will conclude the first day with a special celebration showcasing one of Switzerland's most iconic settings. Participants will board a sunset cruise on Lake Zurich before arriving at the historic castle in Rapperswil for a gala dinner overlooking the lake.

Unlike large industry conferences, EVF maintains an intentionally limited size to foster substantive discussions and relationship building among decision-makers from venture capital firms, corporate venture groups, institutional investors, and innovation-focused corporations.

Registration for EVF 2026 is now open.

For more information and registration details, visit: www.europeanventurefair.com

About the European Venture Fair



The European Venture Fair is a non-profit event and one of Europe's longest-running investor conferences. Held annually in Switzerland, it brings together corporate, institutional, and independent investors to exchange perspectives on innovation, venture capital, and emerging technologies while supporting selected charitable initiatives.

CONTACT FOR EMERALD:

info@emerald.vc