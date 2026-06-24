Seven Boson Group Launches Sovereign AI Decision Intelligence Service for the AGI Era

SINGAPORE and CHENNAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Boson Group Ltd. today announced the launch of its Sovereign AI Decision Intelligence software and services, enabling nations to own, deploy, and govern frontier AI without dependency on foreign providers.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment: on June 3, 2026, the European Union enacted its landmark Tech Sovereignty Package, making AI sovereignty a legal mandate rather than a policy ambition. As Seven Boson Chairman & CEO Chet White said: “For years, sovereignty was a strategic preference. Today, sovereignty is law, not theory — and nations that haven’t built sovereign AI intelligence and infrastructure are already behind.” Seven Boson was built precisely for this inflection point.

A Full-Stack Sovereign Service

Seven Boson’s service spans four integrated layers: sovereign compute infrastructure; a multi-agent orchestration mesh; a human-in-the-loop Guardian Layer for auditable AI data security and governance; and mission-specific vertical application packs covering robotics, defense, healthcare, cybersecurity, finance, energy, and communications.

The service is designed for deployment in fully air-gapped environments — no external network calls, no data leaving national borders. The Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) qualifies compute from NVIDIA, AMD, Arm Holdings, Intel Gaudi, and Groq, allowing sovereign nations to switch hardware providers within days should export controls or supply chain disruptions require it.

The company is launching AI World Model Labs in the USA and India with satellites in Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, and Africa — directly addressing the two obstacles that have blocked sovereign AI adoption at scale: accuracy and cost.

Global Footprint, Built for Sovereign Scale

Seven Boson’s go-to-market launches simultaneously across three nodes: San Francisco (AI World Model lab, commercial strategy, and US enterprise); Chennai at IIT Madras Research Park (AI engineering and India sovereign AI Word Model Lab deployment); and a sovereign AI Lab deployment in Singapore and Malaysia.

Each AI World Model Labs drives a 100MW AI-optimized data center — the first of 10 planned sovereign AI labs across five continents.

Team

Seven Boson’s founding team includes Chairman & CEO Chet White and CSO Ramesh Santhanam (DARPA, ALPS, IIT Madras Head of Innovation) — supported by a tier-one team of PhD-level technologists from Google, Meta, Uber, NASA, Harvard, the UN Independent Scientific Panel on AI, Wadhwani School of AI, Bristol-Myers Squibb, the National Cancer Institute, Amgen, and IIT Madras.

The advisory board includes Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan (Former Director, US National Science Foundation), Carl Page (President, Anthropocene Institute; founding funder of Google), Dr. Ragavan Seetharaman (former 20-year CEO, Doha Bank), Narendra Konda (25-year VP Hardware Engineering, NVIDIA), and Kevin DeNuccio (founding investor, Marathon Digital and Applied Digital; board member, Seven Boson).

About Seven Boson Group

Seven Boson Group Ltd. is a Sovereign AI Decision Intelligence company building the full-stack AI operating system for nations approaching the AGI transition. Seven Boson’s global AI World Lab footprint is anchored in Singapore, San Francisco, and IIT Madras Research Park, operating across three continents. The company targets a $20 trillion global AI intelligence and infrastructure market with a repeatable sovereign deployment model across 20 nations by 2030.

Media Contact

Seven Boson Group Ltd.

media@sevenbosongroup.com

This release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially.