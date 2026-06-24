TASI® Bank Joins Bay Area Council to Strengthen Support for Bay Area Businesses and Economic Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank (www.tasi.bank), a relationship-focused community bank serving businesses and entrepreneurs across Northern California, today announced that it has joined the Bay Area Council, one of California’s most influential business organizations dedicated to advancing economic growth, innovation, and regional competitiveness.

Membership reinforces TASI Bank’s commitment to helping businesses succeed by actively participating in conversations and initiatives that shape the Bay Area’s economic future. Through the Bay Area Council, TASI Bank will collaborate with leading employers, policymakers, and civic leaders on issues that directly impact business growth, workforce development, infrastructure, and access to capital.

For Bay Area business owners, the partnership represents another step in TASI Bank’s mission to leverage meaningful connections and advocacy, helping companies navigate an evolving business environment.

“Business owners need strong financial partners and a strong business climate to thrive,” said Dave Joves, President of TASI Bank. “Joining the Bay Area Council allows us to work alongside the region’s leading organizations to support policies and initiatives that foster innovation, strengthen local businesses, and create long-term economic opportunity. We are excited to bring the voice of our clients to the table.”

TASI Bank has embraced the needs of entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized businesses, and growing companies. It is well known in the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry as a financial supporter. By joining the Bay Area Council, the bank will expand its ability to support clients through engagement with regional initiatives focused on economic development and business success.

Libby Schaaf, CEO of the Bay Area Council (www.bayareacouncil.org), welcomed TASI Bank as a new member of the organization.

“We are pleased that TASI Bank has elected to join the Bay Area Council,” said Schaaf. “Access to capital and strong banking relationships are critical to the success of businesses of every size. TASI Bank’s commitment to serving entrepreneurs, supporting local businesses, and investing in communities aligns closely with our mission to strengthen the Bay Area economy.”

As a Council member, TASI Bank will participate in policy discussions, industry working groups, and collaborative initiatives focused on enhancing economic competitiveness while expanding opportunities for businesses and communities across the region. The bank also plans to contribute its expertise in commercial and community banking to efforts that improve access to financing and resources for emerging and underserved businesses.

“Our clients look to us as a trusted partner for growth,” Joves added. “This membership enhances our ability to advocate for business owners, stay connected to the issues that matter most to them, and help create an environment where businesses can invest, hire, and succeed.”

The Bay Area Council represents more than 350 of the largest employers and champions policies that promote economic vitality, innovation, sustainability, and a high quality of life throughout the Bay Area.

About TASI Bank

TASI Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to delivering personalized banking solutions for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals. Through relationship-based service and local decision-making, TASI Bank helps clients achieve their financial goals while supporting the economic growth of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.tasi.bank.

Contact: For TASI Bank

Gary P. Tobin

gptobin@gmail.com

415-450-0810



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae239d19-3060-4119-b417-ba81230fef96