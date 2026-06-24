CoinShares Named Best Crypto Investment Product in the Finimize Awards 2026

Recognised by a verified cohort of active retail investors for trust, educational content and product performance relative to expectations

JERSEY, Channel Islands — June 24 2026 — CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that it has been named Best Crypto Investment Product in the Finimize Awards 2026. The award recognises CoinShares as the winner of the category. Finimize is a global financial-media and information business that runs a large community of active retail investors, delivering bite-sized market news, research and educational content.

The Finimize Awards are decided by votes from the Finimize community of retail investors, not by an expert panel and not by the firms that enter. They are structured, weighted and fully independent, with no pay-to-play. The 2026 edition drew 1,106 responses collected between February and April 2026, with each respondent rating the platforms and products they had direct experience with across a defined set of criteria. The award for Best Crypto Investment Product was decided by votes from UK retail investors within the global Finimize community.

CoinShares earned the top spot by leading the field on the measures that matter most to individual investors: trust, the quality of its educational content, and how its products performed relative to expectations.

Built for the individual investor, as European access opens up

The receipt of this award comes just as direct retail access to digital assets is being unlocked across Europe. The MiCA regime is establishing a single regulated European market, and the routes through which individual investors can hold regulated, convenient crypto exposure, principally crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), are widening market by market. Regulators are now going further: European authorities are reviewing whether digital assets could be held within UCITS funds, the framework that defines mainstream European retail investing and that held around €15 trillion in net assets at the end of 20251. Admitting digital assets to that framework, even at a capped weighting, would connect them to the largest pool of regulated retail capital in Europe. Finimize data indicates that around one in five investors are looking to exchange-traded products for their bitcoin exposure. As each access barrier falls, the firms positioned to capture the inflows are the incumbents retail already trusts, which this award confirms CoinShares is.

CoinShares has built its European ETP range for exactly this audience: regulated, exchange-listed products that let an individual size and monitor a digital asset position inside the same framework as the rest of a portfolio. The Company has focused on digital assets since 2013 and operates one of the longest-established regulated crypto product ranges in Europe.

Education as the differentiator

What set CoinShares apart in the vote was trust earned through education. In a market where trust is often hard-won, the Company's sustained investment in high-quality research and educational content — explaining how digital assets work and how they fit within a managed portfolio — is what investors singled out. This is the core of how CoinShares competes for the individual investor: not by chasing the lowest headline fee, but by helping people understand what they own and why.

That approach is difficult to replicate, and it is what makes CoinShares distinctive as the European retail market grows.

CEO commentary

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, said:

"This award means more than most because it wasn't decided by a judging panel. It was decided by the people who matter most to us: our investors. They told Finimize they trust us. That our research helps them understand what they own. And that our products have done what we promised they would do. That is the franchise we have been building since 2013. Retail access to digital assets is only just beginning across Europe. In the long run, the firms that succeed won't be the ones that shout the loudest, but the ones that earn trust by educating investors, managing risk responsibly and consistently delivering on their promises. That is how we intend to keep growing, one investor at a time."

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit:

https://coinshares.com

1 (source: EFAMA)