Comstock Metals LLC Announces Solar Panel Recycling Facility in Cambridge, Ohio

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Comstock Metals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE), a leader in the responsible recycling of end-of-life solar panels with the only certified, North American, zero-landfill solution, announced today, in collaboration with JobsOhio and OhioSE, its selection of Cambridge, Ohio, as one of the national locations for its industrial-scale solar panel recycling and production facility and logistics hub. The Ohio operation is expected to create 20 full-time positions.

The project is supported by a newly announced JobsOhio $75,000 Grant, which promotes economic development, business expansion, and job creation by funding eligible projects. OhioSE supported and assisted the company through the process of establishing itself and obtaining this financial assistance.

Comstock Metals LLC specializes in sustainable, industrial-scale recycling of end-of-life solar panels, that cleanly recovers valuable materials, including aluminum, copper, silver, and glass, using a fully circular, zero-landfill solution. The company has operated its initial recycling facility in Silver Springs, Nevada, for the past two and a half years, where it is currently scaling to 100,000 tons of solar panels annually, and achieves 100% material recovery. The Cambridge facility will expand that capacity to ultimately produce aluminum, silver, and glass bead outputs for resale into Midwest industrial supply chains.

“Comstock Metals’ decision to establish its first Ohio processing and production facility in Cambridge reflects the strategic advantages the state offers growing companies,” said JobsOhio President and CEO, J.P. Nauseef. “With its centralized location and strong logistics network, Cambridge is well positioned to support Comstock Metals’ continued expansion as demand for solar recycling services grows across the country.”

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Silver Springs, Nevada, Comstock Metals has built a national customer base across the Southwest, Midwest and eastern United States. The Cambridge facility will enable Comstock Metals to reduce long-distance transportation costs, which can account for 30 to 50 percent of total recycling expenses, while better serving its growing Midwest and eastern US customer base. The company has identified a 21,570-square-foot facility with an adjacent laydown yard.

“Our new Cambridge facility in Ohio is an integral part of our growing national capacity of logistics, storage and recycling of end-of-life solar materials that are decommissioning across the country,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock Inc. “We truly appreciate the collaboration with JobsOhio and OhioSE for supporting and enabling these jobs. The speed that we build these human systems and deploy our recycling network is critical to keeping these hazardous materials out of our landfills, communities and eco-systems.”

“The central Ohio location provides a cost-effective, logistical solution for our growing Midwest and Northeast US customer base, supporting the company’s goal to set the standard for solar recycling here in the United States,” said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “Our team has developed a strong network of relationships in the eastern US with solar power producers, O&M groups, and manufacturers. The support from JobsOhio and OhioSE is an important step in our nation’s recognition and prioritization of these critical recycling activities that best serve our communities.”

“We are grateful for the decision of Comstock Metals to invest in Guernsey County,” said Matt Abbott, President & CEO of OhioSE Economic Development. “This investment continues to prove the positive momentum that is taking place in eastern and southeastern Ohio,” said Abbott.

“Guernsey County is excited to welcome Comstock Metals to the community and are grateful for their investment and the new job opportunities they will bring to Jackson Township,” said Bill Arnett, Executive Director, Cambridge-Guernsey CIC. “We look forward to supporting them through their local startup and future growth opportunities,” Arnett said.

The Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC was created by the Guernsey County Commissioners in 1965 and designated by resolution to perform the economic development functions for the County, City of Cambridge, and Village of Byesville. It was joined in this function in 2000 by the creation of the Guernsey County Port Authority. Operating out of the same office with a common director and staff, the organizations are positioned to offer the best resources of each to help businesses locate or expand in Guernsey County.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties. Geographically the largest of the seven regions across the state, OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain, and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com or contact Sarah Arnold, OhioSE Director of Communication & Marketing: (740) 525-5510 and sarah@ohiose.com.

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Follow JobsOhio at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com or contact Matt Englehart, JobsOhio Communications Manager: (614) 300-1152 and englehart@jobsohio.com

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics.

To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Judd B. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (775) 413-6222

ir@comstockinc.com

For media inquiries:

Zach Spencer, Director of External Relations

Tel (775) 847-7573

media@comstockinc.com

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