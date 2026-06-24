Fiserv Announces Results of Tender Offers for Any and All of its Outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (the “Company”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the expiration and results of its tender offers to purchase for cash (the “Offers”) any and all of its outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049 (the “2049 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”). The Offers were made under the Offer to Purchase, dated June 16, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 23, 2026 (the “Expiration Date”).

According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Tender and Information Agent for the Offers, $1,330,795,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered by the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. This amount excludes $22,771,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery under the guaranteed delivery procedures specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Guaranteed Delivery Procedures”) that were submitted by the Expiration Date, all of which remain subject to performance of the delivery requirements under the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

The table below includes information about the aggregate principal amount of Notes referred to above broken out between 2027 Notes and 2049 Notes.

Title of Security CUSIP No. / ISIN No. Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered(1) Principal Amount

Reflected in Notices

of Guaranteed

Delivery(2) 5.150% Senior

Notes due 2027 337738 BJ6 / US337738BJ60 $750,000,000

$516,181,000

$1,801,000

4.400% Senior

Notes due 2049 337738 AV0 / US337738AV08

$2,000,000,000

$814,614,000

$20,970,000

(1) These amounts exclude the principal amounts of Notes for which Holders have delivered Notices of Guaranteed Delivery that remain subject to compliance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. (2) To be accepted for purchase, Notes reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery must be validly tendered using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 25, 2026.

The Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase in the Offer is $1,005.65 for 2027 Notes and $797.61 for 2049 Notes. In addition to the Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment representing the accrued and unpaid interest (such interest as described below, the “Accrued Interest”) on such Notes from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below). Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted for purchase, including those tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

The Company intends to accept for purchase the principal amount of all Notes specified in the table above (including Notes reflected in Notices of Guaranteed Delivery that are validly tendered using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 25, 2026) and pay the applicable Consideration and Accrued Interest for such Notes on the Settlement Date, which is expected to be June 26, 2026 unless extended (the date on which such payment occurs is the “Settlement Date”).

The description of the Offers in this news release is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Offer to Purchase.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”), TD Securities (USA) LLC (“TD Securities”) and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”) are the lead dealer managers for the tender offers. Investors with questions regarding the tender offers may contact the lead dealer managers at the following telephone numbers: (i) Citigroup at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), (ii) J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect), (iii) TD Securities at (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or (212) 827-2842 (collect), and (iv) Wells Fargo Securities at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or (704) 410-4235 (collect). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the tender and information agent for the tender offers and can be contacted at (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) (bankers and brokers can call collect at (212) 430-3774) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com .

None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the lead dealer managers, the co-dealer managers, the tender and information agent, and the trustee with respect to any Notes is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Offers, and neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation or sale has been or will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Offers were only made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Offers.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those that express a plan, belief, expectation, estimation, anticipation, intent, contingency, future development, outlook, or similar expression, and can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” “confident,” “likely,” “plan,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors, both foreseen and unforeseen, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. The factors that may affect our results include, among others, the following: our ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for our products and services; the ability of our technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the expected benefits associated with our One Fiserv action plan; the success of our merchant alliances, some of which we do not control; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on our business, including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; losses due to chargebacks, refunds or returns as a result of fraud or the failure of our vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from heightened inflation, rising interest rates, taxes, trade policies and tariffs, a recession, bank failures, or international hostilities, and the impact they may have on us and our employees, clients, vendors, supply chain, operations and sales; our ability to use artificial intelligence to improve our products and services and enhance our operations; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting us or the financial services industry as a whole; our ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; our ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of our growth strategies; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; and other factors identified in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.