Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Now Confirms Certain Highly Material Transactions to Close Imminently and Extends its Extreme “Cautionary” to All Parties

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or “Premier”) is now in a position to confirm as follows:

To view all of Premier’s Regulatory Filings: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDIV/disclosure

All parties are now in full agreement of all of the terms and conditions of each and every Agreement. All parties are now in possession of all of the Agreements from the External Attorneys to Premier; as was required to complete these executed and binding Agreements.

We now have reasonable belief that these Agreements will be executed and filed in and during this week.

Please be aware that these transactions may well be filed before and/or after Market Hours; and upon weekends.

We can confirm that these relate to Premier’s interests in the Lithium and Uranium Exploration Properties; namely “Hombre”, “Stonewall Flat” and “Silverpeak”; totaling an amount of what has now been increased to $130 million.

Further material and unrelated transactions are in our opinion, reasonably expected to be filed in and during next week. All parties are reviewing those final draft Agreements. This is likely to be not less than a further $20 million in transactions.

Premier filed a Supplementary Filing on OTCIQ on June 2, 2026 detailing the Amendments to its Articles of Association to create unsecured and interest free Preferred Stock (“Preferred”) and with an “iron clad” inability to convert the Preferred and for a period of not less than two years. This being interest free and unsecured.

At this time, we are capitalizing long term liabilities in the amount of not less than $27 million*. NOTE that a portion of certain of these particular long term liabilities will be capitalized in “Class B” Preferred Convertible “Super Voting Stock”; these also being for a holding period of no less than 2 (Two) years, also being interest free and unsecured; and as detailed in earlier public filings.

Post the closing of the above-mentioned transactions, we will be capitalizing a further amount of no less than an additional $85 million*

The amount capitalized in respect of all short term liabilities will be decided and enacted upon in the last week of this month being the close of our Q2 Reporting Period. We expect to expend some $1.1 million in cash costs in Q2 pertaining to Capex, Professional Fees and extraordinary expenses*

This follows on from our cancellation of $6 million of Convertible Loan Notes and announced on May 21, 2026*.

*This is wholly dependent upon the amended Articles of Association being filed and accepted by Nevada Secretary of State (“NV SOS”) on or before Q2 Ending June 30, 2026; these transactions being capitalized resulting into highly material Balance Sheet adjustments; and could therefore fall into our Q3 Accounting Period if these above-mentioned is not completed by NV SOS on or before June 30, 2026.

Given the materiality of these pending transactions; we continue to advise our shareholders to exercise extreme caution in their dealings in our Common Stock; and until such time as all of these transactions have been filed; thereby placing our shareholders in a position to make appropriate investment and/or trading decisions.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through “Silverpeak”, “Stonewall Flat” and “Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through “Gallinas Mountains”. We hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Temporary Investor Relations Contact (Being replaced by an Investor Relations Firm):

E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us

Website: www.premiergroupinc.us (Final construction underway)

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PremierGroupInc

https://x.com/PdivPremier

https://www.instagram.com/premier_investment_pdiv/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/premier-development-investment-inc