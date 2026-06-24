One Consulting Firm Just Put a Number on the Risk: $33 Trillion. Former Pentagon Advisor Breaks It Down in New Presentation.

Washington, D.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most warnings surrounding the AI boom rely on broad forecasts and abstract concerns.

One major consulting firm chose a different approach.

Financial researcher Jim Rickards points to an analysis from Oliver Wyman that attempted to quantify the potential scale of a severe AI-driven market correction.

In a new free presentation , Rickards examines the firm's findings and explains why he believes July 29th may become an important test for many of the assumptions supporting current AI valuations.

The Number

In a January 2026 analysis, consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated that a market decline comparable to the early-2000s technology collapse could erase approximately $33 trillion in value at current market levels.

That figure exceeds annual U.S. GDP.

The Risk Beneath the Number

According to Rickards, the more important issue may not be the headline figure itself but the underlying exposure it attempts to measure.

Oliver Wyman warned that lenders and financial institutions may eventually discover they hold more data-center and digital-infrastructure risk than internal models currently suggest.

The comparison echoes concerns that surfaced during previous periods when rapidly growing sectors became deeply embedded throughout the financial system.

Rickards also points to the increasing concentration within major market indexes.

A relatively small number of AI-linked companies now represent an unusually large share of broad-market performance, meaning weakness in those names could have wider implications than many investors realize.

Why It Matters to You

A figure like $33 trillion can seem distant until it becomes personal.

Millions of retirement accounts, pension plans, and investment portfolios now hold significant exposure to the companies driving the AI boom.

Rickards points to July 29th as a date investors may want to watch closely. Several major AI companies are expected to report earnings around that time, providing what he believes could be one of the first major opportunities for investors to evaluate whether current valuations remain supported by operating results and future growth expectations.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards lays out his full analysis and the steps he believes investors should weigh, in a free presentation now available to view. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and designed the Pentagon’s first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.